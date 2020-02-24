Mankad debate rages again after English bowler doesn't run out South African at Women's World T20

Debate is once again raging after an English bowler did not complete a Mankad run out in the Women’s T20 World Cup in the final over of the match against South Africa.

With the Proteas needing 7 off 4 balls, the non-striker Sune Luus left her crease early as Katherine Brunt run into bowl.

Instead of knocking the bails off, Brunt gave Luus a warning.

“It was Brunt who got one herself when she was batting backing up, nothing wrong with that at all,” former England captain Nasser Hussain said in commentary.

Brunt didn’t earn much by the way of good fortune with the act of sportsmanship, with Mignon du Preez eventually hitting the delivery for six to level the scores and all but secure the Proteas the six-wicket win.

The Mankad has long provoked passionate debate among cricketers and fans of the sport, with some arguing the bowler is well within his or her right to run out a non-striker getting a head start.

The other side of the debate is that the bowler should give a warning to the non-striker and completing a Mankad run out and that without a warning is against the spirit of the game.