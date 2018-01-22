Man down! Colin Munro left in agony after being clocked by stray Pakistan throw

Black Caps opener Colin Munro was left in agony during the first Twenty20 International between New Zealand and Pakistan, struck on the hand while attempting a run.

As he and partner Tom Bruce looked to steal a single, Munro was struck on the right hand by a wayward bit of fielding from Pakistan.

Being a left hander, Munro's right glove is un-padded, leaving him writhing on the ground in agony, before being treated by the Black Caps' medical team.