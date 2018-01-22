 

Man down! Colin Munro left in agony after being clocked by stray Pakistan throw

Black Caps opener Colin Munro was left in agony during the first Twenty20 International between New Zealand and Pakistan, struck on the hand while attempting a run.

The Black Caps opener was in serious pain after being struck on the hand in Wellington.
As he and partner Tom Bruce looked to steal a single, Munro was struck on the right hand by a wayward bit of fielding from Pakistan. 

Being a left hander, Munro's right glove is un-padded, leaving him writhing on the ground in agony, before being treated by the Black Caps' medical team.

To his credit though, Munro would tough the situation out, playing a pivotal role in New Zealand's chase of 106, ending not out with 49 runs as the Black Caps won by seven wickets to take a 1-0 series lead.

Black Caps

