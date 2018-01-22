Man down! Colin Munro left in agony after being clocked by stray Pakistan throw

Source:
Black Caps opener Colin Munro was left in agony during the first Twenty20 International between New Zealand and Pakistan, struck on the hand while attempting a run.
As he and partner Tom Bruce looked to steal a single, Munro was struck on the right hand by a wayward bit of fielding from Pakistan.
Being a left hander, Munro's right glove is un-padded, leaving him writhing on the ground in agony, before being treated by the Black Caps' medical team.
To his credit though, Munro would tough the situation out, playing a pivotal role in New Zealand's chase of 106, ending not out with 49 runs as the Black Caps won by seven wickets to take a 1-0 series lead.
