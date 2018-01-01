'It makes a massive difference' - Colin Munro praises skipper's support for huge T20 innings

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson's thoughtful innings in the second Twenty20 against the West Indies has provided Colin Munro with a few pointers on where he can improve his own game.

The big-hitting left-hander was at his imperious best in the rained-off match in Tauranga on Monday, blasting 66 off just 23 balls.

But it was Williamson's support at the other end, creating singles and feeding the strike, which under-pinned Munro's whirlwind innings.

"It makes a massive difference," Munro said.

"Sometimes if you're down the other end and not facing a lot of balls, it can mess up your momentum a little bit.

"But with Kane, you know he's going to go at a run a ball and hit the odd boundary, so you're always facing balls regularly."

Munro admits that's an area of his own game which could be improved on.

"It's probably something I should work on a little bit - when the ball's not there to hit for four, just get the one so you can rotate the strike a bit more."

Williamson, returning to the crease after a planned break following the first ODI, finished the day unbeaten on 17 and played a key role in compiling 75 runs in 31 balls with Munro for the second wicket.

The Black Caps won both Tests, all three ODIs and the first T20, so stand on threshold of sweeping all three series against the tourists.

Munro says the New Zealanders have built momentum steadily since the first Test win in Wellington in early December.

But he expects the Windies to come out fighting in the third and final T20 at Bay Oval on Wednesday night.

"They're going to come out and work hard and play hard for their country, and we'll do the same thing," he said.