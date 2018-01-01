 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


'It makes a massive difference' - Colin Munro praises skipper's support for huge T20 innings

share

Source:

NZN

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson's thoughtful innings in the second Twenty20 against the West Indies has provided Colin Munro with a few pointers on where he can improve his own game.

The Black Caps opener bought up his fifty from just 18 balls in Tauranga.
Source: SKY

The big-hitting left-hander was at his imperious best in the rained-off match in Tauranga on Monday, blasting 66 off just 23 balls.

But it was Williamson's support at the other end, creating singles and feeding the strike, which under-pinned Munro's whirlwind innings.

"It makes a massive difference," Munro said.

"Sometimes if you're down the other end and not facing a lot of balls, it can mess up your momentum a little bit.

"But with Kane, you know he's going to go at a run a ball and hit the odd boundary, so you're always facing balls regularly."

The batsman was struck in the leg by Ferguson while training in the nets.
Source: 1 NEWS

Munro admits that's an area of his own game which could be improved on.

"It's probably something I should work on a little bit - when the ball's not there to hit for four, just get the one so you can rotate the strike a bit more."

Williamson, returning to the crease after a planned break following the first ODI, finished the day unbeaten on 17 and played a key role in compiling 75 runs in 31 balls with Munro for the second wicket.

The Black Caps won both Tests, all three ODIs and the first T20, so stand on threshold of sweeping all three series against the tourists.

Munro says the New Zealanders have built momentum steadily since the first Test win in Wellington in early December.

But he expects the Windies to come out fighting in the third and final T20 at Bay Oval on Wednesday night.

"They're going to come out and work hard and play hard for their country, and we'll do the same thing," he said.

"It's a little mini final on that last one - if we win, we'll win the series."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Black Caps opener bought up his fifty from just 18 balls in Tauranga.

'It makes a massive difference' - Colin Munro praises skipper's support for huge T20 innings

2
14th November 2017, O2 Arena, London, England; Nitto ATP Tennis Finals; Roger Federer (SWZ) returns backhand to Alexander Zverev Jr (GER)

Roger Federer admits Father Time finally catching up with current men's tennis stars

00:28
3
Taylor was millimetres off the double 12 he needed for the rare achievement.

Retiring legend Phil Taylor comes agonisingly close to historic nine-darter in World Dart Champs final

00:30
4
Wozniacki coasted past Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-0 within an hour.

Caroline Wozniacki waltzes past ASB Classic's giant-killer with unrelenting straight-sets win

00:28
5
The Polish fourth seed eventually got the better of Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to advance in the tournament.

Agnieska Radwanksa survives mid-match scare to reach second round of ASB Classic

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."

00:16
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm & Vines reveller shocked by negative reaction to her bare chest body art as video shows man grabbing her

The visitor from the US was grabbed at the Gisborne event as she walked through the crowds - bare-chested - except for body glitter.

00:52
Two fatalities in Tasman and Whangarei last night brought the number of deaths for 2017 to 380.

Funding boost for road safety improvements on Government's agenda for 2018

The 380 deaths on the roads in 2017 is unacceptable, says Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter.

00:29
Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball in Times Square.

Watch: New York welcomes 2018 in sub-zero conditions

Hundreds of thousands of revellers cheered the annual drop of a crystal ball.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 