Majority of Pakistan cricket squad to leave managed isolation tomorrow after negative day 12 tests

The majority of Pakistan's touring cricket squad will be able to leave their managed isolation facility in Christchurch tomorrow after returning negative day 12 Covid-19 tests today, New Zealand Cricket said.

Source: 1 NEWS

NZC issued a statement saying the squad's results have all come back and, pending Ministry of Health approval, they will leave tomorrow for Queenstown to prepare for their upcoming series against the Black Caps.

"The member of the Pakistan squad who tested positive on day six will remain in managed isolation until departing, negative tests permitting," NZC said.

"Additionally, the member of the squad who was taken into quarantine in Auckland after arriving from Dubai feeling unwell but subsequently tested negative, has also been cleared to leave the facility."

Pakistan have had 10 confirmed cases amongst their 53-strong squad since arriving in New Zealand. All will remain in isolation until testing negative as well.

Due to the positive tests since arriving, Pakistan have been denied permission to train in groups - a move Pakistan's coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he understands but also stated had a serious affect on his players.

“Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels every time they represent their countries," Misbah said earlier today.

"[But] “there is no denying the fact that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically prior to an international series.”