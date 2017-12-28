Lynnsanity returns to BBL with electrifying innings, knocks 25 runs off just nine balls including a trademark monster six

Chris Lynn is confident he can build on what was a brief but electric return from injury in Brisbane Heat's BBL defeat of Sydney Thunder last night.

Chasing a revised 151 for victory in a rain-affected 17 over-a-side contest, Lynn plundered a quickfire 25 before Jimmy Peirson (43 from 39 balls), Joe Burns (45 from 35 balls) and Alex Ross (25 off nine balls) saw the hosts home with one ball to spare.



Lynn pumped his first delivery on the up through cover and hit his third for six over deep mid-wicket, showing no signs of rust in his first game since shoulder surgery in July.



Lynn had moved rapidly to 25 off just eight balls before Shane Watson had him caught at deep mid-wicket with his first delivery to deflate the home crowd of over 34,000 at the Gabba.



Peirson then looked to steer the hosts home but he too found the man on the rope to leave the Heat 3-92 needing 59 from 40 balls and ultimately nine off the last over.



A Burns six on the second ball of the over, followed by a Ross boundary saw the Heat to 4-153 and a 2-1 win-loss record this season.



"I always want to dominate any bowler in any situation, and I felt I was in control," he said of his seamless return to the crease.



"It would have been nice to face a few more balls but it wasn't to be.



"I'm confident I can still build on that and really build an innings at Adelaide Oval on New Year's Eve."



Earlier, it was the in-form Watson (56 from 33 balls) who guided the Thunder to 149, his first 50 coming off just 25 deliveries.



The former Test all-rounder scored 77 off 46 balls in the Thunder's thrilling first-up win, with his latest knock taking him to the top of the BBL's run- scorers list.



"The way he's playing, he could play for another couple of years," Callum Ferguson said of his captain.



"You've really got a big responsibility playing with a guy playing that well to make sure you're getting him on strike and contributing as well.



"To contribute is a great feeling, but obviously a really flattening one at the end of the game."

