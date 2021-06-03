Luke Ronchi raves about Devon Conway after debut ton at Lord's

Patience, understanding, mental toughness - when Black Caps batting coach Luke Ronchi thinks of man of the moment Devon Conway, there's plenty of attributes that come to mind.

Conway has helped the Black Caps to a solid start on the first day of their first Test against England, making history as he notched a century on debut at Lord's before eventually reaching 136 not out at stumps.

The South African-born batsman's rise has been consistent since he settled in Wellington in 2017, averaging 66 runs in 22 first-class outings for his new home as well as averaging 59 runs in 14 T20 internationals for the Black Caps with a strike rate of 151 since he became eligible for selection last August.

He also averaged 75 runs in three ODIs against Bangladesh over the Kiwi summer before earning his first Test cap last night.

Ronchi conceded one can't help but be in awe of Conway's recent achievements.

"It seems to be a regular occurrence with him at the moment," Ronchi said of Conway's accolades.

"He seems to be making international cricket look a bit easier than it actually is.

"I mean, the way he played today, on Test match debut, at Lord's, the home of cricket, just the tradition and everything that comes there, and he just went out there, batted all day, made 136 not out - it's just phenomenal."

Ronchi said what made watching the moment from the clubhouse that much sweeter for him was knowing the type of guy Conway is away from the pitch too.

"It was a joy to watch for everyone," he said.

"Just seeing the grin he got on his face after reaching 100, and then also afterwards seeing that joy in him and also that relief he gets when he sits in the ice bath at the end of the day after working as hard as he did, just to soak it in that little bit more... it was a great changing room to be in."

The former Black Cap said he would have loved to have batted with Conway himself if he had the chance when he was playing, having learned very quickly how much effort the 29-year-old puts into his craft.

"He'll be watching footage and analysing and all sorts of things in his own room and chatting with the other senior batters one-on-one," Ronchi said.

"And he knows his style of play. He understands where people will more than likely bowl to him, he knows how he wants to play it and he knows where his off-stump is, what are his shots and what aren't his shots.

"When he's in his best mind frame, he sticks to that and it seems he's in his best mind frame all the time at the moment - it's fantastic for us."

Conway will return to the crease tonight with Henry Nicholls, who is 46 not out, as they look to build on New Zealand's total of 246/3.