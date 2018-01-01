Luke Ronchi hammers Wellington to Super Smash win over Otago

Defending champions Wellington have cruised to their third Twenty20 Super Smash win of the season with a seven-wicket victory over bottom-placed Otago at the Basin Reserve.

The win bumps them up the leaderboard to sit equal on points with competition leaders Northern Districts, who have a game in hand.

Needing 160 to win after Otago reached 159-7 off their 20 overs, Wellington cruised home in 13 overs for the loss of only three wickets.

Wellington's win was set up by 75-run opening stand between skipper Hamish Marshall and former Black Caps wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi.

Marshall took 17 balls for his 43, which included 10 fours, before he was clean bowled by Warren Barnes with the last ball of the fifth over.

Ronchi kept the run rate high, although he couldn't replicate his 46-ball 102 on Christmas Eve against Auckland and was dismissed for 49 off 32 late in the 11th over.

Patel (34 off 16) and Mark Bracewell (three) saw Wellington home with seven overs to spare.

Earlier, Otago had battled well to recover after losing opener Hamish Rutherford for a golden duck just two balls into the first over after Wellington won the toss.

Skipper Rob Nicol and Shawn Hicks put on 73 for the second wicket, but Otago struggled after Nicol was dismissed for 36.

Poised at 99-2 midway through the 13th over, Otago then lost their next five wickets for 60 runs, with Hicks providing the only innings of note in racking up 50 off 37 balls.