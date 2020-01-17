Lower order fightback puts Auckland into Super Smash final

Auckland have booked a spot in this season's T20 Super Smash final, defeating the Otago Volts by three wickets in Dunedin.

Winning the toss and fielding first, Auckland could only watch as Otago hammered 174/8 from their 20 overs. Nick Kelly was the Volts' top scorer with 60 from 44 balls.

In response, Auckland would lose Colin Munro in the third over for just seven, while opening partner Martin Guptill laid the backbone off the innings with 43 from 31.

However, regular wickets would leave Auckland in trouble, falling to 115/5 in the 16th over.

Needing 33 from the final 12 balls, Ronnie Hira and Robbie O'Donnell combined in style.

Hira hit 33 from 15, while O'Donnell was not out at the end with 27 from 13. Auckland got home with one ball to spare.