TODAY |

Lower order fightback puts Auckland into Super Smash final

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland have booked a spot in this season's T20 Super Smash final, defeating the Otago Volts by three wickets in Dunedin.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Aces held their nerve for a three-wicket victory over the Volts in Dunedin. Source: SKY

Winning the toss and fielding first, Auckland could only watch as Otago hammered 174/8 from their 20 overs. Nick Kelly was the Volts' top scorer with 60 from 44 balls.

In response, Auckland would lose Colin Munro in the third over for just seven, while opening partner Martin Guptill laid the backbone off the innings with 43 from 31.

However, regular wickets would leave Auckland in trouble, falling to 115/5 in the 16th over.

Needing 33 from the final 12 balls, Ronnie Hira and Robbie O'Donnell combined in style.

Hira hit 33 from 15, while O'Donnell was not out at the end with 27 from 13. Auckland got home with one ball to spare.

The Aces will now face off against Wellington in this Sunday's final at the Basin Reserve.

Cricket
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Aussie comedian Andy Lee reels in screamer in Black Clash T20
2
Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang
3
Beauden Barrett hammers huge six in Black Clash T20
4
Crusaders thrash Hurricanes in Super Rugby pre-season hit out in Ashburton
5
Blues down Chiefs in pre-season clash despite Damian McKenzie looking confident in 20-minute cameo
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
00:22

Muttiah Muralitharan bowls Grant Elliott as Team Rugby take control of Black Clash
00:28

Watch: Jordie Barrett cleans up Stephen Fleming as Black Clash starts with a bang

Stokes digs in to put England in control on day one of third Test against South Africa

Sixers-Hobart BBL clash washed out at SCG