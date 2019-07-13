'Low-key and humble' - Daniel Vettori hails Black Caps captain Williamson

Kane Williamson's leadership has been hailed by former Black Caps captain Daniel Vettori, ahead of tonight's Cricket World Cup final at Lord's.

Having taken over captaincy from Brendon McCullum in 2016, Williamson has led his side to a World Cup final at the first time of asking, with New Zealand taking on England in the hope of lifting the trophy for the very first time.

Having captained the Black Caps for four years himself, Vettori detailed Williamson's leadership, hailing the team culture that he's created since taking over.

"When you look at Kane's captaincy, I think the team has been shaped in his image - pretty low-key and humble," Vettori told Cricinfo.

"When you're in a tough situation, he's about understanding and figuring out how they can work through it. I think that's the main thing that he has brought to this team: having a game plan to get them out of trouble.

"When they lost three games in a row, they had a game plan to get a victory against India and that's testament to Kane. He will remain calm, he will see the big picture rather than panicking in the moment.

"The way Kane goes about things, it's not about 'I'm aggressive today' or 'I'm defensive today'. He just sums up the situation: 'This is what we've got to do to win the game'. And that permeates through the team."