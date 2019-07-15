TODAY |

'Love you forever and always' — Ben Stokes pens emotional message after dad's death

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand-born England cricketer Ben Stokes has paid tribute to his father, Gerard, after it was confirmed this morning the former Kiwis rugby league international had died.

Ben Stokes. Source: Photosport

"Ged" Stokes died aged 65 following a battle with brain cancer — an illness which saw Stokes miss matches for England as he travel to Christchurch earlier this year to be with his family.

Stokes took to Instagram this afternoon to share a photo of his dad along with an emotional caption.

"In different places now, me and you, Ged, but knowing you’ll always have this smile on your face make’s me smile every time I think of you," Stokes wrote.

"Love you forever and always.”

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Stokes' mother, Debbie, said a celebration for her husband's life is being planned for early next week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ben Stokes’ father had been copping tongue-in-cheek comments that he was the most hated father in NZ after his son’s man-of-the-match performance for England. Source: 1 NEWS

"Last evening our beloved Gerard passed away after never giving up the fight, battling brain cancer," she said.

"He met the challenge head on, never taking a backwards step and remained as positive as he possibly could during the journey, until he was told to go have a rest. He left us peacefully.

"As a family, we send our thanks to all who have messaged from around the globe, which shows just how many lives our Ged touched."

Cricket
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
2
'Love you forever and always' — Ben Stokes pens emotional message after dad's death
3
Steven Adams adjusting to New Orleans life, 'dabbling' in city's renowned cuisine scene
4
Team NZ kick off first official America's Cup practice, instantly face off with Americans
5
Wallabies make history by singing Australian national anthem in indigenous language
MORE FROM
Cricket
MORE
11:31

Full statement: Jacinda Ardern apologises, agrees to all recommendations in Christchurch attack report

Pakistan cricketers released from managed isolation, will begin training in Queenstown

Christchurch terrorist originally planned attack for August to coincide with religious festival — report
01:22

Royal Commission report shows 'institutional prejudice and unconscious bias' in Govt agencies