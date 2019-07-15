'Love you forever and always' — Ben Stokes pens emotional message after dad's death

New Zealand-born England cricketer Ben Stokes has paid tribute to his father, Gerard, after it was confirmed this morning the former Kiwis rugby league international had died.

Ben Stokes. Source: Photosport

"Ged" Stokes died aged 65 following a battle with brain cancer — an illness which saw Stokes miss matches for England as he travel to Christchurch earlier this year to be with his family.

Stokes took to Instagram this afternoon to share a photo of his dad along with an emotional caption.

"In different places now, me and you, Ged, but knowing you’ll always have this smile on your face make’s me smile every time I think of you," Stokes wrote.

"Love you forever and always.”

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Stokes' mother, Debbie, said a celebration for her husband's life is being planned for early next week.

"Last evening our beloved Gerard passed away after never giving up the fight, battling brain cancer," she said.

"He met the challenge head on, never taking a backwards step and remained as positive as he possibly could during the journey, until he was told to go have a rest. He left us peacefully.