'I love playing under him' - Ross Taylor defends Kane Williamson's captaincy

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor has defended the captaincy credentials of current skipper Kane Williamson, as New Zealand now face a battle to seal a spot in the World Cup semi-finals.

With the Black Caps to meet hosts England in their final World Cup pool match in Durham tonight, the Kiwi side could potentially seal or surrender their place in the final four, depending on other results.

Despite starting the tournament with five straight wins and one washout, back-to-back defeats to Pakistan and Australia have seen the Black Caps' chances take a hit, with Williamson's at time conservative captaincy hindering his side's approach.

Critics have pointed the finger in particular at Williamson's approach against Australia at Lord's, with the opposition precariously placed at 92/5 batting first, the Black Caps skipper refused to re-introduce Trent Boult into the bowling attack, opting instead to save his spearhead for the final overs.

Speaking to media overnight, though, Taylor defended Williamson's leadership - as well as slamming the fickle nature of criticism coming his way.

"I think Kane is a fantastic world-class batsman and a world-class captain. You don't have to look far, the last couple of matches," Taylor said.

"There's some pundits out there saying he was a great captain. We lose a couple of games and he is a bad captain.

"He is still a great captain, leads from the front and the team respect him and I love playing under him."