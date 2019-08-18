Lord's ejected member for hurling verbal abuse at injured Aussie Steve Smith - report

The prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club ejected one of its own members from Lord's on Saturday after he hurled verbal abuse at Australia batsman Steve Smith in the famed Long Room of the pavilion.

The incident occurred when Smith was walking from the field after making a brave 92 having returned to the middle after being hit in the neck by a ball from England bowler Jofra Archer.

According to a report by The Cricketer, the unidentified member called Smith a "cheat and a disgrace" as he made his way back to the Australia dressing room.

It is believed to be the first time a member has been thrown out of the Lord's pavilion as a result of misconduct.

Prospective MCC members must sit on an 18-year waiting list to join and at the club's AGM earlier this year a code of conduct was introduced to stamp out poor behaviour.

Although there was generally warm applause for Smith after he was dismissed by Chris Woakes on Sunday (NZT), there was a smattering of boos around the ground.

Smith, who was ruled out of the rest of the Lord's Test due to concussion, and David Warner have been booed by crowds ever since arriving in England in May ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

It follows their return to cricket from their year-long bans following the ball tampering incident in South Africa.

The boos from the crowd were roundly condemned by commentators including Shane Warne, Michael Vaughan, Mark Taylor and Ian Healy.