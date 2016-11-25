Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell added to Black Caps Test squad for West Indies

Wellington wicketkeeper Tom Blundell has been confirmed as the replacement for BJ Watling for the first Test against the West Indies this week.

Ace's pace bowler Lockie Ferguson in action in the Ford Trophy. Source: Photosport

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has also joined the squad as they prepare for the match which starts in Wellington on Friday.

Watling, the Test gloveman for the last four years, hasn't recovered from a hip injury which prevents him from keeping, opening the door for 27-year-old Blundell.

Blundell has a first-class batting average of 39.44 from 40 matches and has played one Twenty20 international.

"Tom's worked hard on his game and we've seen his wicketkeeping in particular really develop over the past 12 months," said selector Gavin Larsen.

"BJ is still working his way back to full fitness and hopefully he gets some time with the gloves for Northern Districts soon."

Ferguson, who took a five-wicket bag against the West Indies in a warm-up match at Lincoln, is also in line to make his Test debut.