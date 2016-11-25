 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Lockie Ferguson, Tom Blundell added to Black Caps Test squad for West Indies

share

Source:

NZN

Wellington wicketkeeper Tom Blundell has been confirmed as the replacement for BJ Watling for the first Test against the West Indies this week.

Ace's pace bowler Lockie Ferguson in action in the Ford Trophy.

Source: Photosport

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has also joined the squad as they prepare for the match which starts in Wellington on Friday.

Watling, the Test gloveman for the last four years, hasn't recovered from a hip injury which prevents him from keeping, opening the door for 27-year-old Blundell.

Blundell has a first-class batting average of 39.44 from 40 matches and has played one Twenty20 international.

"Tom's worked hard on his game and we've seen his wicketkeeping in particular really develop over the past 12 months," said selector Gavin Larsen.

"BJ is still working his way back to full fitness and hopefully he gets some time with the gloves for Northern Districts soon."

Ferguson, who took a five-wicket bag against the West Indies in a warm-up match at Lincoln, is also in line to make his Test debut.

"With Tim (Southee) awaiting the birth of his child, his availability is still uncertain at this point, so Lockie helps keep our bases covered," Larsen said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:03
1
Barrett says he doesn't feel he's reached his peak yet.

Watch humble Beauden Barrett & Portia Woodman respond after being named best rugby players on earth

00:30
2
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

'Decision is correct' - RLWC boss defends controversial call against Tonga

00:50
3
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final


00:58
4
McCaw alongside England’s Rachel Burford were awarded the prize for their efforts on and off the field for the game.

Watch: 'How can they be beaten?' World Rugby Awards host asks Richie curly All Blacks question - so what did he say?

01:26
5

'They are demonstrating what they feel should be done' – Tongan Prime Minister defends fans in Auckland protest

01:57
It will open to the public from December 15 but today locals were given the first tour.

Major road north to Blenheim set to open one year after Kaikoura quake

The northern road to Blenheim remains closed to the public until December 15.

02:29
New Zealand’s repeated offer to rehome 150 of the men has been rejected.

Hundreds protest across Australia for release of Manus Island refugees

One refugee has been in the offshore detention centre for four and a half years.

01:56
Liam Fox is in New Zealand to help lay the ground work for free trade talks.

UK trade secretary says NZ meat industry won't be worse off after Brexit

Brexit is expected to disrupt Kiwi exporters regardless of whether the deal goes ahead as planned or not.

00:50
Hundreds have shown up to voice their anger at the referee’s decision not to look at a possible last minute try.

Thousands of Tongan fans take to Auckland streets to protest their side's controversial loss in RLWC semi-final

Tongan league fans are protesting the referee's decision to not review a possible late try by Andrew Fifita.

04:12
Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.

Video: Mother living with rare limb deformity full of joy with new healthy baby girl - 'They told me she's got all her fingers and toes!'

Four generations of the Waipouri whanau have ectrodactylism – they now have a new addition with all her digits.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 