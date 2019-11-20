Lockie Ferguson suited to Australian conditions, warn Black Caps

Australia could be forced to contend with their second tearaway rookie quick in the space of a month with New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson in line for a possible Test debut.



Lockie Ferguson. Source: Photosport

Ferguson would be a strong chance to come into the Black Caps' side if Trent Boult fails to overcome a side strain ahead of the first Test in Perth.



Boult was in a good mood while bowling for about 35 minutes in the nets last night. The 30-year-old left-arm quick bowled with intensity - exactly what coach Gary Stead was after.



How Boult pulls up today from the hitout will have a large say on whether he is selected for the inaugural day-night Test at Optus Stadium, which will feature temperatures of around 40 degrees for the first four days.



The possible inclusion of Ferguson comes just three weeks after Pakistan's teenage sensation Naseem Shah bowled with great pace in the Gabba Test, albeit with David Warner's scalp on 154 his only reward.



Ferguson has already played 44 short-form matches for New Zealand, and was a star of this year's World Cup as he sent the ball down at speeds of beyond 150km/h.



New Zealand overlooked Ferguson for the second Test against England last week, opting for Matt Henry ahead of the 28-year-old. But it's thought the Optus Stadium wicket could suit Ferguson.



"I think most wickets will suit Lockie. He has certainly got pace and we're acutely aware of that," Stead said.



"People want to see the ball flying around and again look at Australia's attack. They are built around players like (Mitchell) Starc, (Pat) Cummins and (Josh) Hazlewood as well.



"The hard thing for us is how he fits into the team for us when we've had some success with guys that have been consistently there.



"Do I think the pace will suit him? Yeah I do, no doubt about it."



Ferguson is aged 28, but averages a commendable 24.30 with the ball in first- class cricket.



"He is just waiting for his chance," Black Caps quick Tim Southee said.



"He obviously brings out and out pace with Trent and I swinging it.



"And Neil (Wagner) brings his own unique style to the game as well.

