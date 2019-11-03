TODAY |

Lockie Ferguson returns, Black Caps sent in to bowl in first ODI against Australia

Source:  1 NEWS

Australia have won the toss and will bat first in the first match of the Chappell-Hadlee series against the Black Caps with the game being played behind closed doors at the SCG.

Lockie Ferguson took an early wicket. Source: Photosport

Lockie Ferguson returns to the Black Caps side for the first time in 2020, having limped from the field on his Test debut in Perth at the end of last year. He replaces Tim Southee in the side.

Elsewhere, both Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi are in the side as the Black Caps opted for a two-pronged spin attack on the traditional turn-friendly Sydney pitch.

Australia meanwhile, are without Kane Richardson, quarantined amid the ongoing coronavirus worries.

Teams:

NZ: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Henry Nicholls, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Tom Latham (wk), 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Ish Sodhi, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

AUS: 1. Aaron Finch (c), 2. David Warner, 3. Steve Smith, 4. Marnus Labuschagne, 5. D'Arcy Short, 6. Mitchell Marsh, 7. Alex Carey (wk), 8. Pat Cummins, 9. Mitchell Starc, 10. Adam Zampa, 11. Josh Hazlewood.

