Lockie Ferguson pushes case for Test debut with five-for in Auckland one-day win

Lockie Ferguson took five wickets in Auckland’s one-day win over Central Districts yesterday as he continues to push his case for a Test debut.

The speedster was omitted from the squad for the first Test at the Bay Oval which started yesterday as selectors opted for the tried-and-true combination of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

Ferguson, who starred in the Cricket World Cup earlier this year, took 5 for 38 as the Aces dismissed the Stags for 171, to secure a big 100-run win.

Black Cap T20 player Tom Bruce, who top scored for the Stags with 56, was among Ferguson’s victims.