Lockie Ferguson to 'pick and choose' extreme pace moments if he gets Test debut

Black Caps bowler Lockie Ferguson said despite having no international Test cricket matches under his belt, he's confident with the red ball in hand heading into this summer.

Ferguson was named in the Black Caps' 15-man squad this morning and could make his debut against either England or Australia over the next three months.

If he does get that chance, the right-arm quick says he's ready for the marathon after showing his pace in the shorter formats in recent years.

"I've played a lot of red ball cricket for Auckland," Ferguson said.

"I understand what it takes to be a fast bowler at that level - you can't always go 100 per cent like you potentially can in one-day and T20s, you have to pick and choose when to bowl quick spells.

"That's all part of the learning process and something I've been working to for the past few years now."

However, the 28-year-old also knows his Test debut isn't guaranteed with the established Test fast bowlers trio of Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner all named in the squad as well.

"We've got three internationally-recognised, world-class fast bowlers that have been doing an exceptional job for us and put us at No.2 in the Test rankings," he said.

"That's fantastic and it's awesome to be in and around learning of those guys as well and it's just nice to rub shoulders with them.

"It's going to be a tough team to crack into but there's plenty of Test cricket coming up."