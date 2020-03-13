Lockie Ferguson isolated, tested for coronavirus after getting sore throat in Black Caps loss

Black Caps pace bowler Lockie Ferguson has been put into isolation after complaining of a sore throat following last night's ODI loss to Australia in Sydney.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ferguson was isolated immediately after the 71-run loss where he'll stay for at least the next 24 hours, New Zealand Cricket said.

"Once the test results are received and diagnosed, his return to the team can be determined," NZ Cricket said in a statement.

Last night's Chappell-Hadlee series-opener was played inside an empty Sydney Cricket Ground after Cricket Australia announced yesterday they were closing off all three games from the general public as a coronavirus precaution.

Lockie Ferguson celebrates with captain Kane Williamson. Source: Getty

Cricket Australia had to deal with a potential coronavirus case of their own with bowler Kane Richardson isolated and tested for Covid-19 after complaing of a sore throat of his own on Thursday. His test came back negative last night.