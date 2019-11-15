TODAY |

Lockie Ferguson in line for Test debut as Trent Boult continues rehab with side strain

Source:  AAP

Australia could be forced to contend with their second tearaway rookie quick in the space of a month with New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson in line for a possible Test debut.

Ferguson is set to make his Test debut after being named in the Black Caps' 15-man squad. Source: 1 NEWS

Ferguson would be a strong chance to come into the Black Caps' side if Trent Boult fails to overcome a side strain got Thursday's first Test in Perth.

It comes just three weeks after Pakistan's teenage sensation Naseem Shah bowled with great pace in the Gabba Test, albeit with David Warner's scalp on 154 his only reward.

Ferguson has already played 44 short-form matches for New Zealand, and was a star of this year's World Cup as he sent the ball down at speeds of beyond 150km/h.

"Lockie has done extremely well in white-ball cricket in his start to his international career," Black Caps quick Tim Southee said.

"He has got a great first-class record with the red ball, and has been around the group for a wee while with the England series.

"He is just waiting his chance. He obviously brings out and out pace with Tim and I swinging it. And Neil (Wagner) brings his own unique style to the game as well.

Having dominated ODI cricket, Ferguson is well poised for a crack at Tests. Source: 1 NEWS

"So it's nice to have another variation sitting there waiting for his chance."

New Zealand overlooked Ferguson for the second Test against England last week, opting for Matt Henry ahead of the 28-year-old.

But it's thought the Optus Stadium wicket could better suit Ferguson.

Meanwhile Wagner will also play his first Test on Australian soil, with New Zealand's side looking as settled as it has in years.

"Neil will be thoroughly excited about the chance to play a Test match in Australia," Southee said.

"Neil will do Neil's thing and he's been brilliant for us for a long period of time in different conditions.

"It's a side that has been reasonably settled for a long time but it's nice to have Lockie Ferguson who can bowl out and out pace."

Cricket
Black Caps
