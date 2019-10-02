Lockie Ferguson on his Black Caps' Test future: 'It's a tough side to make'

Having cemented his status as one of white ball cricket's most dangerous prospects, Black Caps paceman Lockie Ferguson admits he isn't holding his breath over his chances at Test cricket.

Ferguson, 28, has established himself as one of the Black Caps' most reliable strike weapons with a white ball in his hands, taking 67 wickets from his 36 matches at an average of just over 25.

Regularly able to hit speeds of over 150km/h, Ferguson's abilities saw him among the best bowlers at this year's Cricket World Cup, finishing with 21 scalps from nine matches. Only Australia's Mitchell Starc netted a better return.

However, although Ferguson finds himself as one of the first names on the team sheet in ODIs and T20s, breaking into the Black Caps' Test side will prove to be a bigger challenge.

The current stock of swing-kings Trent Boult and Tim Southee, the all-out assault capabilities of Neil Wagner and the all-round ability of Colin de Grandhomme leave Ferguson battling with Matt Henry for the status as the next cab off the rank.

Speaking at the Black Caps' summer launch today, Ferguson held his hands up in conceding that his chance at breaking into the red-ball bowling attack might not arrive any time soon.

"The Test team's been a question that I've been asked a lot," Ferguson says.

"The Test side's a tough side to make. They're number two in the world, and the bowling attack is - in my opinion - the best going around, especially in New Zealand conditions.

"Even to put your hand up and be included in that sort of thought process is a great honour.

For now, Ferguson will concentrate on his performances with the white ball. And with the likes of England, Australia and India on New Zealand shores this summer, he'll have an opportunity to prove himself against some of the best batsmen in the world.

"I've got a lot a lot of games to think about before then.

"If I get opportunities then great, I'll take it with both hands.

"But at this stage, I'm focusing on getting back for New Zealand in the T20s, and we'll go from there."

The Black Caps begin their summer with five T20 Internationals against England starting on November 1, before two Test matches.

The side also head to Australia for a three-Test series - including the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, returning home to face India in five T20s, three ODIs and two Tests.