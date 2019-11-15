Lockie Ferguson denied chance of Test debut after being released from Black Caps squad

Paceman Lockie Ferguson will have to wait for his Test cricket debut after being released, alongside Todd Astle, from the Black Caps squad for the first match against England.

Ferguson, a regular in the shorter form of the game for NZ, had a chance of playing against England in the first Test at Mount Maunganui starting tomorrow.

He will instead rejoin Auckland for the domestic one-day competition.

Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner will be the pace attack for the match.