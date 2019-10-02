TODAY |

Lockie Ferguson boosts Test hopes, destroys Wellington in Plunket Shield

Black Caps fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has done his chances of a Test match call-up no harm, the pick of the bowlers on his First Class return for Auckland against Wellington in the Plunket Shield today.

As Auckland won the toss and chose to bowl first, Ferguson was quickly in the action - removing Fraser Colson with his third ball of the morning, that dismissal his 150th First Class wicket.

Ferguson would also chip in with the wickets of Malcom Nofal (19), Logan van Beek (11) and Michael Snedden (0), finishing with figures of 4/23 from 9.3 overs.

Wellington had no answer to Auckland's seam attack, folding for just 91 inside the opening two sessions, future Black Cap Devon Conway top scoring with just 22.

Ferguson has stated his ambition to play Test cricket for New Zealand, but he concedes that he will have to work his way past one of the current three-pronged pace attack in Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner.

The Black Caps play their first Test of the summer against England at Bay Oval, beginning on November 22.

Having dominated ODI cricket, Ferguson is well poised for a crack at Tests. Source: 1 NEWS
