LIVE: Williamson still batting with Taylor after England fielder somehow drops absolute sitter

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of day five of the second Test between the Black Caps and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

12:10pm: NZL 172/2 - Williamson 70, Taylor 73*

Very quiet on the action front since that dropped catch. A couple of fours added to the Black Caps' boundary total [in case they need it on the countback, of course] but other than that, England look completely deflated after Williamson survived. On a positive not, there's some sun in Hamilton at the moment. Sun! Complete 180 on what was forecasted.

NZL lead by 71 runs with eight wickets remaining.

11:33am: NZL 154/2 - Williamson 62*, Taylor 63

DROPPED! Oh, that's painful! Williamson offers up an absolute sitter off an Archer ball to Denly at short midwicket and he's someone dropped it! It's floating to him, both hands at the ready and he's somehow let it fall. Archer was so confident he'd gotten his man, he didn't even watch the catch because he was already celebrating! Then he's turned around and that celebration turns to heartbreaking laughter. That will haunt Denly for quite some time...

NZL lead by 53 runs with eight wickets [somehow] remaining.

11:10am: NZL 143/2 - Williamson 58, Taylor 56*

FIFTY! And Taylor joins his skipper the following over in the same fashion. Smacks it through point for four and notches another boundary off Stokes for good measure before the over is done. He's not too bad either.

NZL lead by 42 runs with eight wickets remaining.

11:05am: NZL 134/2 - Williamson 58, Taylor 47*

FIFTY! Williamson brings up the half-century in fine fashion with a four drilled through the covers. Adds another one in the same over to move his partnership with Taylor past the 100 mark as well. Not a bad batsman, is he?

NZL lead by 33 runs with eight wickets remaining.

10:45am: NZL 103/2 - Williamson 43, Taylor 32*

DROPPED! England's first chance to break up this key partnership goes begging as a Stokes ball edged off Williamson's gloves behind is dropped by keeper Pope. Shorter delivery down the legside and it beats Williamson. Sails through to Pope who dives to his left and can't bring in the regulation catch. To rub salt in the wound, Williamson smacks a four off the final ball of the over.

NZL lead by two runs with eight wickets remaining.

10:30am: NZL 96/2 - Williamson 37*, Taylor 31

Despite talks of poor weather, it's only overcast in Hamilton at the moment so the players are out for an early start this morning. Williamson taking the first ball of the day from Curran.

NZL trail by five runs with eight wickets remaining.

10:25am: PREVIEW

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor punch gloves during day 4 of the second Test match between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park. Source: Getty

After four days of wrestling for control of the second Test in Hamilton, the weather could have the final say on today's result and therefore the series between the Black Caps and England.

With the Black Caps 96/2 and five runs behind England's first innings total of 476 heading into today's play, New Zealand are holding out for a draw that will hand them a series win after winning last week's first Test in Mount Maunganui.

Black Caps anchors Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor had to fend off England's attack for 26 overs last night after openers Tom Latham and Jeet Raval were dismissed cheaply, but did so to set up a Kiwi block-a-thon today.

Williamson is currently 37 not out from 97 balls and Taylor is not far behind on 31 from 76.

The duo will look to grind this partnership for as long as they can with the wet weather forecast in Hamilton also likely to help out.

Despite those odds though, England skipper Joe Root is still backing his men to find a series-tying win.

"The frustrating thing is that the forecast isn't great, hence why we tried to speed things up towards the back end of our innings," Root said.