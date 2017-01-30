 

LIVE: Williamson departs as Australia break Black Caps' revival partnership

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the third and final Chappell-Hadlee ODI between the Black Caps and Australia at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

12:04pm: NZL 76/2, 14.5 overs (Brownlie 36*, Taylor 0*)

WICKET! Williamson's gone! He was looking fantastic and settled in well with Brownlie but Cummins gets his man with a bouncer showing good movement. The ball begins as a short one outside off so Williamson gets a late cut ready, but he is caught off guard because it rears up. Bat over the top, slightest of edges and easy take behind the wicket.

11:36am: NZL 39/1, 8.0 overs (Brownlie 17*, Williamson 20*)

Captain Kane has come in and so far living up to the nickname. He's steering the ship and Australia are already trying to find a new approach to deal with him. They introduce Superman of the first ODI Stoinis but Williamson sends him to the boundary twice in his first over. Brownlie chipping in too.

11:12am: NZL 6/1, 2.6 overs (Brownlie 5*, Williamson 0*)

WICKET! Latham goes for a duck and hats off to Starc who is bowling something special at the moment. All in the 140km/h range and you can tell beating Latham consistantly has played a part in this early dismissal. Starc comes in full and down legside. Latham goes for the flick towards fine leg but he's taken the bait as Hazlewood is there with a diving catch. A maiden and a wicket in your first two overs? Can't argue with that.

11:00am: NZL 0/0, 0.0 overs (Brownlie 0*, Latham 0*)

Here we go. Black Caps openers head out to the pitch to the roar of what I'd classify as a near-sellout crowd. Starc's in to kick things off for Australia.

10:30am: TOSS

New Zealand have won the toss and will bat in the decider. Dean Brownlie comes in for his first ODI in two years in place of the injured Martin Guptill. The Black Caps sticking to their guns with the pace attack as BBL hero Ish Sodhi is left out of the side. The other legspinner Adam Zampa, however, makes the Australia XI, in place of Sam Heazlett.

AUS: Finch (c), Marsh, Head, Handscomb (wk), Maxwell, Stoinis, Faulkner, Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Hazlewood

NZL: Brownlie, Latham (wk), Williamson (c), Taylor, Broom, Munro, Neesham, Santner, Southee, Ferguson, Boult

PRE-MATCH

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 30: Tim Southee of New Zealand celebrates his dismissal of Peter Handscombe of Australia during the first One Day International game between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park on January 30, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Tim Southee of New Zealand celebrates his dismissal of Peter Handscombe of Australia during the first One Day International.

Source: Getty

It doesn't get much simpler for the hosts today - win and regain the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy. With a cracking day lined up, fans heading to Seddon Park won't get the same disappointment that was seen earlier in the week in Napier. The Hamilton pitch is well-regarded as prime for batting so there's a good chance we could be in for another thriller as we were at Eden Park.

Australia could throw a spanner in the mix with the inclusion of super leg spinner Adam Zampa and the Black Caps will have at least one change with opener Martin Guptill confirmed to not be taking part in the match from that ongoing niggly hamstring injury.

The Aussies also have more on the line today. They aren't just fighting to keep the Chappell-Hadlee but also their No. 1 ODI ranking as well. No doubt a big talking point will be whether almost-hero of the first ODI in Auckland, Marcus Stoinis, can come to the party once again with ball and bat.

