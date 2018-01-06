LIVE: Williamson charging along towards century despite three quick wickets for Pakistan

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the first One Day International between the Black Caps and Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

1:55pm: 39 overs, NZ 225/4 - Williamson 88*, Nicholls 11*

Williamson edging closer and closer to that century. He's not getting hungry for it though. Pakistan are trying multiple bowlers to try and snag him but he's not giving them anything after that earlier drop. Nicholls playing very well at the over end as well.

1:38pm: 34 overs, NZ 198/4 - Williamson 72*, Nicholls 0*

WICKET! Soft, soft dismissal for Latham. Lobbed it to midwicket for the easiest of catches. Tried to push a good length ball at middle stump to leg side but he's edged it instead. Not what the Black Caps needed. Out comes Nicholls.

1:29pm: 33 overs, NZ 192/3 - Williamson 70*, Latham 0*

WICKET! Taylor's gone and what a beauty of a ball from Hasan Ali! Good length outside off but angles in on Taylor and simply beats him with pace. Off stump is dislodged and Ali yells in delight - can't blame him. Out comes Latham.

1:25pm: 32 overs, NZ 191/2 - Williamson 69*, Taylor 12*

DRINKS! Taylor edges one to the slips but he's too deep and it drops short! Speaking of drops, how important is that early drop on Williamson looking now? The skipper is freeing himself up now and finding some good spots. Up to six 4s and still just the one 6. Taylor happy to play the support.

1:09pm: 29 overs, NZ 168/2 - Williamson 51*, Taylor 7*

FIFTY FOR WILLIAMSON! The skipper pushes one down wide long-on for a single and it gives him the milestone. Very well played innings so far, nothing flashy, just the usual Stedy-the-Ship standard. He's got three 4s and a 6 to his name so far. Will look to have a big one from here.

12:57pm: 26.3 overs, NZ 155/2 - Williamson 46*, Taylor 0*

WICKET! Guptill's gone! After finding his groove and slogging some quality boundaries in the last two overs, the opener is gone for a tame dismissal and you can see it all over his face. Wide ball that he had no business going for but he pursues it regardless, slaps an easy catch to backward point. Timely strike for Pakistan with the duo looking solid. Guptill foes for 48.

12:49pm: 24 overs, NZ 133/1 - Guptill 36*, Williamson 36*

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP! Williamson and Guptill bring up 50 together with an explosive 11-run over. Williamson knocks a four over the top of mid on which races away before Guptill wraps up the over with a shot pit tje back through fine leg.

12:40pm: 22 overs, NZ 119/1 - Guptill 31*, Williamson 27*

DROPPED! Williamson survives an outside edge to the keeper. Looks like Sarfraz was going to his left and didn't expect the outside edge. He attempts to dive back to his right with a one-handed grab but it comes off the right glove. Big moment there and the skipper knows it. Got to take those against a guy like Williamson.

12:21pm: 17 overs, NZ 100/1 - Guptill 26*, Williamson 13*

There's the hundred for the team! Williamson is settling in nicely and has a four to his scorecard already. Guptill still playing very slow, very controlled. Not opening up like he usually does.

11:59am: 12.3 overs, NZ 83/1 - Guptill 22*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! NO! Munro goes after a wild start to the over. Two balls after his fifty he's edged this through to the keeper. Ali's ball is a good length outside off and Munro pokes at it. Esy outside edge. In comes the skipper. Fine burst from Munro though.

11:57am: 12.2 overs, NZ 83/0 - Guptill 22*, Munro 58*

FIFTY FOR MUNRO! He's got another one! What a way to bring it up! Slogs the ball deep to fine leg. Follows it up with a four.

11:48am: 10 overs, NZ 62/0 - Guptil 15*, Munro 44*

Blackcaps Colin Munro bats during the first ODI Cricket match, between the New Zealand Blackcaps & Pakistan at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Source: Photosport

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP! Munro is on fire! Finishes the over with two fours and SIX and it's suddenly got him edging close to a fifty of his own. Guptill playing a very smart innings here. Took a lot of the early pressure, allowing Munro to keep his fine form going now.

11:39am: 8 overs, NZ 39/0 - Guptill 15*, Munro 22*

Big appeal from Pakistan as there's a sound with the ball carrying past Guptill to the keeper. It didn't sound wooden but it won't even matter. Umpire takes his time but finally rules it a wide. Sarfraz isn't impressed. Raees follows up with another wide.

11:22am: 5 overs, NZ 22/0 - Guptill 11*, Munro 11*

Brief pause in the game as the bails are changed! Wind is blowing these ones off the stumps so the whizzy ones have to go. They're putting some older ones in but these aren't the right size so it appears we will resort to no bails for the match. Can't remember the last time we've seen that. Classic Wellywood for you.

11:16am: 4 overs, NZ 22/0 - Guptill 11*, Munro 11*

Guptill and Munro getting lose now and stepping up to the challenge! Munro takes the first boundary of the game with four between cover and point. Guptill responds the following over with a SIX straight down the middle of the field and it smokes the sightscreen! Beautifully timed.

11:07am: 2 overs, NZ 6/0 - Guptill 3*, Munro 3*

Amir gets things going with a maiden. But the Black Caps find a couple gaps off Raees in their second over. The bowling already has been far more dangerous than what they've seen so far this summer. Raees has some great swing going and Amir is really pressuring the batsmen. Boundaries could be a lot harder to come by today than the last few weeks.

11:00am: 0 overs, NZ 0/0 - Guptill 0*, Munro 0*

Anthems are out the way, weather's looking a stunner and Guptill and Munro are at the crease! Mohammad Amir will do the honours for this strong Pakistan bowling unit. Lets get this show on the road!

10:40am: TEAMS

NZL: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Todd Astle, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

PAK: Azhar Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

10:35am: WEATHER

Winds are sitting around 50km/h at the moment. Classic Wellington southerly. Showers are forecast but she's a blue sky overhead at the Basin at the moment so fingers crossed the wild weather is well and truly gone.

10:30am: TOSS

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to field.

PRE-MATCH

Source: 1 NEWS

Pace man Tim Southee says the Black Caps bowling attack will need to be at their best when they tackle Pakistan in the first one-day international at the Basin Reserve in Wellington today.

The Kiwis are coming off a dominant performance against the West Indies, winning across all three formats and concluding with an impressive 119-run win in the third T20 on Wednesday.

But Southee says that while it was pleasing to complete such a strong start to the summer, the Black Caps face a new set of challenges against Champions Trophy winners Pakistan.

Chief among those will be containing a low-profile but nonetheless impressive batting line up.

"In batting, they're probably not as destructive as the West Indies, but they're very capable of batting for a long time and hurting poor bowling," Southee said.

"They don't have the big names but they've got great records to back it up."

He pointed to players like Babar Azam, the 23-year-old right-hander who has averaged 58.60 and made seven hundreds across the 36 ODIs he's played.

Azhar Ali is another danger man, the experienced 32-year-old batsman returns to replace Ahmed Shehzad at the top of the order, and Fakhar Zaman, who has an average of 44.4 and nine wins from the nine ODIs he's played.

Southee was hopeful Fakhar's inexperience in New Zealand conditions might give the Black Caps an edge in the five-match ODI series, as well as the three Twenty20 games.

"He's obviously an exciting player who likes to get on with it. Hopefully we can change that record he's got," Southee said.

"It's a great start to his international career, but he's never toured New Zealand, so there are a few challenges for him to adapt to different conditions."

Southee says Pakistan also have a quality bowling attack, who have proven effect in different conditions around the world.

Led by Hassan Ali, ranked No.1 in the ICC's ODI bowler rankings, the Pakistan bowling attack demands respect, he added.