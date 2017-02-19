 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


LIVE: Williamson and Taylor build steady partnership for Black Caps against Proteas in second ODI

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the second One Day International between the Black Caps and South Africa from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

NZ captain Kane Williamson batting. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 3. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday 5 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson.

Source: Photosport

12.52pm - NZ 126/2 - 25.4 overs - Williamson 51, Taylor 34

FIFTY! Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson picks up another nifty ODI fifty for NZ, an excellent innings by Williamson.

12.49pm - NZ 117/2 - 24.2 overs - Williamson 44, Taylor 32

FIFTY! Williamson and Taylor bring up a 50-run partnership for NZ, great work by the veterans. 

12.42pm - NZ 102/2 - 23.0 overs - Williamson 39, Taylor 24

12.33pm - NZ 98/2 - 21.0 overs - Williamson 37, Taylor 22

FOUR! Phehlukwayo to Williamson and he hits another brilliant boundary over mid-on. Both Williamson and Taylor are building a healthy partnership as they get stuck into their work. 

12.25pm - NZ 82/2 - 19.0 overs - Williamson 31, Taylor 13

FOUR! Phehlukwayo to Williamson and he hits a beautiful shot to deep mid-wicket and the ball bounces once before heading over the ropes. 

12.10pm - NZ 67/2 - 16.0 overs - Williamson 23, Taylor 5

Drinks break and the visitors seem to have a slight edge over the home side after dismissing the Black Caps' openers early in the innings.

11.58am - NZ 53/2 - 13.0 overs - Brownlie 34, Williamson 15

GONE! Prestorius to Brownlie and he goes after scoring 34-runs, the umpire raises his figure and Brownlie is out with officials ruling LBW.  

11.50am - NZ 46/1 - 11.0 overs - Brownlie 32, Williamson 10

11.38am - NZ 32/1 - 7.3 overs - Brownlie 21, Williamson 7

FOUR! Morris to Brownlie and he hits a good drive in between cover and mid-off. Brownlie looking in good form as he gets into his work.

11.27am - NZ 16/1 - 5.3 overs - Brownlie 10, Williamson 2

OUCH! AB de Villers looked to be in serious pain after landing heavily on his shoulder/side after fielding a ball. The physio was out there to check on the South African skipper as he stayed down on his knees, but he seems to have recovered deciding to stay on the field.

11.17am - NZ 13/1 - 3.3 overs - Brownlie 10, Latham 2

WICKET! Parnell to Latham and he goes cheaply for just 2-runs, not a good start for New Zealand. Tom Latham hit it straight into the hands of Phehlukwayo who was waiting at square leg.

11.00am - NZ 0/0 - Brownlie, Latham 

We are underway here at Hagley Oval with South Africa's Chris Morris opening the bowling for the visitors.

10.32am:

South Africa's skipper AB de Villiers has the won the toss and has elected to bowl first against the Black Caps at Hagley Oval.

PRE MATCH

After a perfect home summer before the arrival of South Africa, New Zealand are under huge pressure.

The first ODI in Hamilton went down to the wire, with the visitors taking a nail-biting victory by four wickets.

New Zealand will need to improve in the batting department, with only Kane Williamson looking assured at the crease during the first ODI, a feat not helped by opener Martin Guptill still in doubt with a hamstring strain.

South Africa on the other hand will be after more of the same, with the number one ODI side looking to extend their current winning run over the Black Caps.

They will most likely be missing explosive batsman David Miller, still suffering a finger injury.

Trent Boult of New Zealand and Kagiso Rabada will both be on show, having gone for whopping sums in Monday's Indian Premier League auction.

TEAMS (possible)

New Zealand: 1. Dean Brownlie, 2. Tom Latham (wk), 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Jimmy Neesham, 7. Colin de Grandhomme, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

South Africa: 1. Hashim Amla, 2. Quinton de Kock (wk), 3. Faf du Plessis, 4. AB de Villiers (c), 5. JP Duminy, 6. Farhaan Behardien, 7. Chris Morris, 8. Wayne Parnell, 9. Andile Phehlukwayo, 10. Kagiso Rabada, 11. Imran Tahir.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
NZ captain Kane Williamson batting. International One Day Cricket. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, Game 3. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand. Sunday 5 February 2017 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Williamson and Taylor build steady partnership for Black Caps against Proteas in second ODI

01:13
2
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club


00:29
3
John Stones scored a crucial goal in the 77th minute as his side beat Monaco 5-3 in their Champions League match.

Watch: Bang! Bang! Bang! Trailing Man City sink three in 11 minutes against Monaco in epic Champions League goal-fest

01:25
4
The Blues coach spoke about the need for current and former players to speak up after the passing of Dan Vickerman.

Watch: 'Rugby players aren't bulletproof... This game doesn't sustain you' - Tana Umaga wary of retirement struggles


00:27
5
Playmaker Johnson says the Warriors have a "strong squad" to do well in the NRL this year.

Brodie Kane asks Shaun Johnson the one question on every Warriors fan's lips: '2017 really is the year isn't it?'

Live stream: Christchurch Earthquake memorial service

The service on the sixth anniversary of the quake will include the official unveiling of the Memorial Wall for the victims.

00:28
Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

'Yeah… that doesn’t sound that great' – MKR's Pete Evans unimpressed with Kiwi Onion Dip recipe

Pete and Manu can’t wait to eat local Kiwi produce while filming here, but weren’t convinced by Brodie’s offer of the classic onion dip.

00:39
With rising numbers of prisoners, hundreds of prison officers are being trained to guard the growing prison population.

Watch: Mass haka performed by new prison officers as Corrections go on international recruitment drive

"In the future we're going to be one of the biggest government departments".

01:13
Foran won't be able to play for the Warriors until round three against the Bulldogs in Dunedin.

Watch: Transformed Warriors star Kieran Foran speaks publicly for first time about 'big love' since joining club

Foran, 26, said being around family and surrounded by "big love" has made all the difference.

01:00
The proud Cantabrian talks to Jack Tame on what the city has endured.

'The quakes and the fires have brought Christchurch people closer together' - former Black Cap Chris Harris

The proud Cantabrian talks to Breakfast on what people have endured.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ