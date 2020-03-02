Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the Women's World T20 match between Australia and New Zealand from Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Amelia Kerr. Source: Photosport

AUS 155/5 after 20 overs

20 overs: Kerr got Perry stumped for 21 in that over, but the home side were able to regularly find boundaries in the death overs. NZ will need the best part of eight an over to win.

15 overs: Kasperek strikes in that over! The offie threw it up and beat Gardner in flight. The ball crashing into the stumps. That brings Perry to the middle.

10 overs: Mooney is looking classy in a worrying sign for the White Ferns, who desperately need a wicket.

6 overs: The White Ferns lose their review in that Kerr over. They reviewed an LBW against Lanning but the delivery was turning past the off stump. All in all, it's been a solid start from the home side.

3 overs: Healy goes for 9! The Australian keeper tried to loft Jensen over the leg-side but could only pick out midwicket.

0 overs - Off-spinner Leigh Kasperek will open the bowling for NZ.

4:33PM - NZ has won the toss and will bowl in this virtual quarter-final. Both teams are unchanged at Junction Oval.

AUS: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt