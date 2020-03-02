TODAY |

LIVE: White Ferns face Australia in must-win Women's World T20 clash

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the Women's World T20 match between Australia and New Zealand from Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Amelia Kerr. Source: Photosport

AUS 0/0

4:33PM - NZ has won the toss and will bowl in this virtual quarter-final. Both teams are unchanged at Junction Oval.

AUS: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt

NZ: Sophie Devine (c), Rachel Priest (wk), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

