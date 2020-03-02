LIVE: White Ferns chasing Australian total in excess of 150 in virtual quarter-final at World T20

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's live coverage of the Women's World T20 match between Australia and New Zealand from Junction Oval in Melbourne.

Amelia Kerr. Source: Photosport

NZ 136/7 need 20 from 6 balls

NZ 103/3 (Green 24, Martin 9) need 53 from 30 after 15 overs

15 overs: What an over from Green and Martin! 16 off it, NZ desperately needed that after losing Devine LBW.

10 overs: A huge blow with Bates going LBW to the leggie after a review. A huge ask for the NZ middle order with 10 an over needed.

6 overs: A decent powerplay comes to an end for NZ. Priest went LBW. This, as we all know, is the partnership that will need to do the bulk of the scoring.

3 overs: Priest is on fire! The wicketkeeper-bat is 16 off 13 balls with three boundaries.

AUS 155/5 after 20 overs

20 overs: Kerr got Perry stumped for 21 in that over, but the home side were able to regularly find boundaries in the death overs. NZ will need the best part of eight an over to win.

15 overs: Kasperek strikes in that over! The offie threw it up and beat Gardner in flight. The ball crashing into the stumps. That brings Perry to the middle.

10 overs: Mooney is looking classy in a worrying sign for the White Ferns, who desperately need a wicket.

6 overs: The White Ferns lose their review in that Kerr over. They reviewed an LBW against Lanning but the delivery was turning past the off stump. All in all, it's been a solid start from the home side.

3 overs: Healy goes for 9! The Australian keeper tried to loft Jensen over the leg-side but could only pick out midwicket.

0 overs - Off-spinner Leigh Kasperek will open the bowling for NZ.

4:33PM - NZ has won the toss and will bowl in this virtual quarter-final. Both teams are unchanged at Junction Oval.

AUS: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt