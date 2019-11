LIVE: Watling, Mitchell grind England down as Black Caps seek huge first innings

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's updates of the second Test between New Zealand and England from Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Daryl Mitchell pulls against England Source: Photosport

3:04pm: NZ 294/5 (Watling 44*, Mitchell 53*) after 109 overs.

Fifty on debut for Mitchell! A cover drive off Stokes takes him to 49, before another pull sees him raise the bat on Test debut. It comes from 122 balls, with five fours and one six.

That also raises the 100 partnership between Watling and Mitchell.

2:43pm: NZ 272/5 (Watling 40*, Mitchell 39*) after 104 overs

These two are really starting to wear England down. They've now added 81 for the sixth wicket, albeit in no rush.

England meanwhile, look spent. The tourists are out of ideas to try and grab a wicket, struggling as the ball starts to age. To make matters worse, they have no frontline spin option, Root and Denly having to chip in as part timers.

We've just had drinks, around an hour to go before tea.

1:58pm: NZ 254/5 (Watling 33*, Mitchell 28*) after 94 overs

We're back after lunch. Watling's played the shot of the day so far, driving Curran through the covers for four off the back foot.

The partnership between Mitchell and Watling is now 63.

1:02pm: NZ 248/5 (Watling 29*, Mitchell 26*) after 90 overs

The Black Caps have negotiated the morning session on day two of the second Test against England, reaching lunch at 248/5 in Hamilton.

After making an unbeaten 101 on day one, Tom Latham could add just four to his overnight score, losing his off stump after leaving a delivery from Stuart Broad coming around the wicket.

Latham's overnight partner Henry Nicholls wouldn't fare much better, caught in the deep by Broad after attempting to hook Sam Curran.

Nicholls' dismissal saw debutant Daryl Mitchell join first Test double centurion BJ Watling at the crease, the pair adding 50 for the sixth wicket off 127 balls.

The 28-year-old debutant looked assured with the bat after replacing the injured Colin de Grandhomme

The right hander opened his account with a sturdy pull shot off Chris Woakes, adding a straight six off the bowling of Joe Denly.

The new ball after 80 overs failed to reap any rewards for England, although Mitchell was fortunate to survive a close LBW shout from Broad, however the visitors had no umpire reviews after two unsuccessful challenges.

Mitchell and Watling batted through the rest of the session, their partnership an unbroken 57 runs heading into the afternoon session at Seddon Park.

12:42am: NZ 241/5 (Watling 25*, Mitchell 23*) after 85 overs

Watling and Mitchell have added a 50-run partnership, while England have taken the new ball.

Good solid Test match batting from this pair, with no real risks being taken. Mitchell has though deposited Joe Denly 110m over long on with a beautiful straight six.

Lunch is in around 15 minutes.

11:29am: NZ 202/5 (Watling 7*, Mitchell 6*) after 68 overs

After Latham fell adding just four to his overnight score, Nicholls has joined him back in the sheds, out hooking Curran straight to Broad at fine leg.

Debutant Darly Mitchell has come in and opened his Test match account with a lovely pull shot to the boundary, while BJ Watling is his usual self at the other end.

The new ball is due in 12 overs.

NZ: 186/4 (Nicholls 13, Watling 0) after 57 overs

The Black Caps have lost day one hero Tom Latham early on the second day in Hamilton.

Latham, who was 101 not out overnight, hit a beautiful on-drive for four off Stuart Broad, but three deliveries later he left a delivery from around the wicket that nipped back to hit off stump.

Day preview: New Zealand will look to build an imposing first innings total after centurion Tom Latham put them in a strong position on the rain-shortened day one of the second Test in Hamilton.