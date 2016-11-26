LIVE: Wagner ends gutsy opening stand as NZ bowl first against Windies

 

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day one of the first Test between New Zealand and the West Indies from the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan. New Zealand Black Caps v Pakistan. Day 2, 2nd test match. Saturday 26 November 2016. Seddon Park, Hamilton, New Zealand.

Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan.

Source: Photosport

12:42pm: 24 overs, Windies 65/1 - Powell 40*, Hetmyer 1*

Wagner nearly has another! He peppers Powell with some short balls, before pitching one up that the Windies opener pushes at, the ball pops up and falls just short of the man catching at short cover. Wagner looking dangerous here before lunch.

12:31pm: 21.4 overs, Windies 59/1 - Powell 35*, Hetmyer 0*

WICKET! Wagner gets the breakthrough! A short ball in at Brathwaite and finally there's a short leg in to catch it! Nicholls with a simple catch under the helmet, Braithwaite goes for a gutsy 24 and NZ have their first strike! Shimron Hetmyer the new man.

12:23pm: 20.3 overs, Windies 54/0 - Brathwaite 24*, Powell 30*

Brathwaite hits the first six of the match! He gets a pull-shot completely wrong, with the top edge sailing over the keeper and slips for a maximum, that also brings up the 50 partnership for the opening pair.

12:10pm: 18 overs, Windies 37/0 - Brathwaite 16*, Powell 21*

Neil Wagner comes into the attack and asks questions of Brathwaite straight away with a short ball in at the ribs. The Windies opener can only deflect it round the corner straight to where a leg slip would have been. Both batsmen starting to look comfortable, with not as many demons in the pitch as the green tinge suggests there would be.

11:56am: 15 overs, Windies 34/0 - Brathwaite 13*, Powell 21*

Edge! Henry creates a chance as Brathwaite pushes at a wide one! The ball drops just short of Raval at third slip! Brathwaite survives again.

11:45am: 12 overs, Windies 19/0 - Brathwaite 8*, Powell 11*

Nervy moment for Brathwaite! A nice ball outside off from de Grandhomme and Brathwaite drives, he plays the complete wrong line and the ball just misses the off-stump! Brathwaite plays out the rest of the over safely.

11:33am: 9 overs, Windies 10/0 - Brathwaite 3*, Powell 7*

Boult comes around the wicket to Brathwaite and straight away causes a few issues. A short ball on middle sees the batsman try and turn the ball off his hip. He gets a leading edge that balloons up, but there's no short leg or silly point in place to catch it. Brathwaite survives. First bowling change of the day sees Colin de Grandhomme replace Henry.

11:23am: 6 overs, Windies 8/0 - Brathwaite 1*, Powell 7*

Powell launches a stinging straight drive back at Henry, who gets a hand on it, but can't stop it. The ball races down the ground to the boundary, the fielders give chase but can't stop it. First boundary of the match to end the sixth over.

11:15am: 4 overs, Windies 2/0 - Brathwaite 1*, Powell 1*

Henry squares up Brathwaite and the ball catches the shoulder of the bat, running through the gully for his first runs of this innings. The Windies two without loss after four overs at the Basin.

11:07am: 2 overs, Windies 1/0 - Brathwaite 0*, Powell 1*

Henry sends down a fierce bouncer to Powell third ball of the over that Powell manages to get out of the way of. Fourth ball is a half volley on leg stump that Powell clips off his pad for a the first run of the series. Brathwaite takes guard now, he turns one off his hip but can't beat the fielder. He leaves the last one alone.

11:03am: 1 over, Windies 0/0 - Braithwaite 0*, Powell 0*

Here we go! Trent Boult stands at the top of his mark! Brathwaite on strike - and he lets it go through to the keeper, Blundell with his first take in Test cricket. Brathwaite defends the next one, before letting the rest go through to the keeper. The first over is a maiden. Matt Henry to open up from the other end to Kieran Powell.

10:56am

Both sides out in the middle for the anthems now, play to get underway at 11:00am.

10:37am

Just had a look at the pitch, and it's green. New Zealand's bowlers will be licking their lips ahead of play - but it should brown out nicely throughout the match. The West Indies have confirmed their team, they won't be playing a specialist spin bowler to start the series.

10:30am

It's a beautiful day in Wellington - we're all ready for the toss. Kane Williamson wins and New Zealand will bowl first. Teams to be confirmed shortly.

PRE MATCH

Having not played a Test match since March, Kane Williamson and his men return to white clothing, welcoming the West Indies for the first of two matches.

The Black Caps come into this series on the back of a diet of ODIs, most recently a 2-1 away series loss to India, while the West Indies' most recent occupation was a 1-0 Test win over Zimbabwe last month.

New Zealand have made two changes for this Test, with Matt Henry joining the bowling ranks with Tim Southee unavailable, while a hip injury to BJ Watling sees Tom Blundell make his debut behind the stumps.

The Wellington pitch has a usual shade of green around it, meaning the captain that wins the toss this morning will surely consider it a bowl-first kind of day.

Skipper Kane Williamson stands on the cusp of history, needing just one more Test hundred to overtake Martin Crowe atop the list of most by a New Zealander.

For the West Indies, keep an eye on Sunil Ambris, who scored a sensational 153 in the visitors' tour opener against New Zealand A last week.

TEAMS:

NZ: 1. Jeet Raval, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Henry Nicholls, 6. Tom Blundell (wk), 7. Mitchell Santner, 8. Colin de Grandhomme 9. Matt Henry, 10. Neil Wagner, 11. Trent Boult

West Indies (possible): 1. Kraigg Brathwaite, 2. Kieran Powell, 3. Shimron Hetmyer, 4. Shai Hope, 5. Roston Chase, 6. Sunil Ambris, 7. Shane Dowrich (wk), 8. Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, 10. Miguel Cummins, 11. Shannon Gabriel. 

