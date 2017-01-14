Live updates: Tom Latham resists Bangladesh with gritty century

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day three of the Black Caps' first Test match against Bangladesh in Wellington.

We will bring you regular updates and important video of all the action from the Basin Reserve.

5:14pm: NZ 258/3, 60 overs (Latham 100, Nicholls 23)

Century for Tom Latham! Outstanding innings from Latham!

He gets to three figures with a flick into the leg side, no one from Bangladesh is out there so he can get back for three runs to bring up his hundred.

His sixth Test hundred, he's faced 167 balls with 12 fours.

He and Nicholls have also bought up their 50 partnership.

4:55pm: NZ 233/3, 56 overs (Latham 86, Nicholls 17)

Latham and Nicholls are starting to put together a nice partnership.

The two left-handers are rotating the strike nicely and haven't looked in too much trouble against the Bangladesh attack.

Nicholls has played some brilliant shots through the off side when the bowlers offer him any width, Latham is approaching what would be a brilliant hundred under some real pressure from Bangladesh.

4:21pm: NZ 205/3, 47 overs (Latham 75, Nicholls 0)

WICKET! Taylor falls after tea!

Kamrul bangs in a short delivery and Taylor goes on the attack, launching a cracking pull shot.

He only manages to find the man positioned for that exact shot, Bangladesh set a trap and it's come off for them.

Taylor goes for 40 from 51 balls, Henry Nicholls is the new man.

3:45pm:

Tea

An even session for both sides, New Zealand were able to keep a steady flow of runs, however lost captain Kane Williamson for 53.

Ross Taylor has come to the crease and played his shots straight away, scoring 36 from 33 before the break.

Latham is unbeaten with 65, the partnership between the two is 55 runs

3:30pm: NZ 176/2, 40 overs (Latham 61, Taylor 30)

Ross Taylor has come to the crease and really looks like taking the attack to Bangladesh.

So far, he's scored 30 from just 22 balls, with six fours to his name.

Latham is still looking good at the other end, unbeaten on 61.

221 runs still needed by New Zealand to avoid the follow-on.

2:59pm: NZ 131/2, 34 overs (Latham 51, Taylor 0)

WICKET! Bangladesh get rid of Williamson next ball!

Taskin Ahmed bowls one outside the off-stump, Williamson goes to defend and gets a feather through to the keeper.

Williamson out for 53 to give Taskin his first Test wicket. Ross Taylor the new man.

2:57pm: NZ 131/1, 34 overs (Latham 51, Williamson 53)

Fifty for Williamson! The skipper gets there too!

Williamson brings up his half-century in typical Williamson fashion, clipping a ball on his pads to the fine boundary on the leg side.

He's taken just balls, with eight fours.

The partnership between the two is 77 runs.

2:52pm: NZ 122/1, 33 overs (Latham 50, Williamson 45)

Fifty for Tom Latham! Well batted from the Black Caps opener.

He's looked solid after the loss of Raval, getting to the milestone from 107 balls with six fours.

2:12pm: NZ 91/1, 25 overs (Latham 39, Williamson 25)

This pair have steadied the ship after Raval's departure before lunch.

Both batsmen are looking assured at the crease, and have so far put together a stand of 37 runs for the second wicket.

There is still a lot of work to be done however, with New Zealand needing to reach 395 runs at the very least to avoid the chance of losing this first Test.

1:44pm: NZ 55/1, 18 overs (Latham 27, Williamson 1)

Lunch is taken. Another good session for Bangladesh, they've pushed their total out to 595/8 before declaring, and grabbed the crucial wicket of Raval before the break.

A lot of work needed by New Zealand to stay in this game, their first objective will be reaching the all important score of 395 to avoid the follow-on.

Join us again in around 40 minutes as we bring you the afternoon session of day three from the Basin Reserve.

12.56pm: NZ 54/1, 17 overs (Raval 27, Latham 27)

WICKET! Jeet Raval is gone! He edges the ball and Bangladesh get their first wicket of the match with the visitors wicketkeeper Kayes making a simple catch. The Black Caps now in deep trouble with skipper Kane Williamson joining Latham in the middle.

12.45pm: NZ 54/0, 14 overs (Raval 27, Latham 27)

FIFTY! Raval and Latham bring up a fifty partnership for New Zealand.

12.06pm: NZ 15/0, 5 overs (Raval 12, Latham 3)

Jeet Raval and Tom Latham are out in the middle slowly building a steady partnership.

New Zealand have a hefty task after the visitors declared at 595/8.

Bangladesh declare after an hour into day three at 595-8

11.36am: Bangladesh 595/8, 152 overs (Kamrul 6, Sabbir 54)

FIFTY! Sabbir picks up half a century with the Black Caps struggling to find an answer to get rid of the Bangladesh's tailenders.

11.01am: Bangladesh 566/8, 146 overs (Taskin 3, Sabbir 31)

OUT! Tim Southee shows reliable hands making a straight forward catch in the slips to get rid of Taskin. Neil Wagner picks up his fourth wicket of the match in the first innings.

10.59am: Bangladesh 566/7, 146 overs (Taskin 3, Sabbir 31)

DROPPED! Oh no! Tom Latham has dropped an easy catch.

10.38am: Bangladesh 550/7, 138 overs (Taskin 1, Sabbir 17)

PRE-MATCH:

New Zealand sat back yesterday and watched as Bangladesh broke all sorts of records on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan made 217 runs, the highest score by a Bangladesh batsman, and also shared a record partnership of 359 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim.

The Black Caps have a lot to work on today as the visitors reached 542/7 at stumps on day two of the first Test yesterday.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.