Live updates: Munro gets vital breakthrough against key Australian partnership

Welcome to 1NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first match of the Chappell-Hadlee series between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park.

5:42pm: AUS 149/7, 35 overs (Stoinis 61*, Cummins 1*)

WICKET! Munro breaks up the partnership! It's not dangerman Stoinis but he's taken down Faulkner and that should slow momentum a bit. It's a cross-seamer coming down on a good length. Faulkner swings and he groans the moment he misses the ball. He knows where it is heading and doesn't bother looking back. Bails go flying.

5:27pm: AUS 135/6, 32 overs (Stoinis 55*, Faulkner 21*)

FIFTY! There's fifty for Stoinis after firing off back-to-back sixes against Santner. As Broom was for the Black Caps, Stoinis may prove to be the anchor in the middle for the Baggy Greens.

AUS require 152 runs from 18 overs with 4 wickets in hand

5:21pm: AUS 114/6, 31 overs, (Stoinis 37*, Faulkner 18*)

That's a FIFTY PARTNERSHIP for Stoinis and Faulkner and they've started to turn things back in their favour with the tempo their now setting these last few overs. Black Caps obviously still in pole position but as we said before, this is Australia and they don't go down without a fight.

AUS require 173 runs from 19 overs with 4 wickets in hand

5:00pm: AUS 94/6, 25 overs (Stoinis 27*, Faulkner 9*)

We're now halfway through Australia's innings and it's edging further and further to the Black Caps advantage. You can never count out Australia in a cricket match and both Faulkner and Stoinis have done well to 'stop the bleeding', but it's costing them a lot of deliveries and that run rate is starting to creep up. Black Caps sense a lull in action and bring Boult back into the attack alongside Neesham after a successful period from Santner and Ferguson.

AUS require 193 runs from 25 overs with 4 wickets in hand

4:32pm: AUS 68/6, 19 overs (Stoinis 11* , Faulkner 1*)

WICKET! Ferguson strikes again! Heazlett's gone after a good length delivery from Ferguson that cuts away from the left batsman and edged to Latham. Easy as you like. Eden Park's pitch is at it again!

AUS require 219 runs from 31 overs with 4 wickets in hand

4:10pm: AUS 54/5, 13 overs (Heazlett 2*, Stoinis 0*)

WICKET! The collapse continues and this Eden Park crowd can't get enough! Ferguson comes to the part with 142km/h blitzer at outside off and Maxwell takes the bait by aiming to runi it down third man. Edged and Latham grabs another. Looks really comfortable behind the stumps today.

AUS require 233 runs from 37 overs with 5 wickets in hand

4:04pm: AUS 49/4, 12 overs (Maxwell 16*, Heazlett 1*)

WICKET! Williamson brings in Santner and the change works to perfection! He has completely bamboozled Marsh with this delivery which replays say deviated by five degrees! Santner drags his length back, the ball dips, creating distance between the bat and the pitch. The batsman misses the straightening ball and Latham the stand-in keeper cleans out the bails. Australia in BIG trouble.

AUS require 238 runs from 38 overs with 6 wickets in hand



3:45pm: AUS 27/3, 7 overs (Marsh 6*, Maxwell 5*)

Tim Southee of New Zealand celebrates his dismissal of Peter Handscombe of Australia during the first One Day International. Source: Getty

WICKET! Southee claims his 150th wicket and Handscomb's the one to go. The Black Caps have to appeal for it but snicko shows a clear outside edge through to the keeper. The hot start from the pacers continues!

AUS require 260 runs from 43 overs with 7 wickets in hand

3:31pm: AUS 10/2, 4 overs (Marsh 1*, Handscomb 0*)

WICKET! Boult continues his magic in the field as he claims his second wicket of the over as head holes out to deep third man. Wide delivery from Boult and Head has just missed this all together. Easy take for Munro and a brilliant start just got better for the Black Caps!

WICKET! Neesham dives to his right from square leg, reaches for the ball with both hands, and plucks it out. Boult and Neesham combine to send back Australia's stand-in captain. Great start for the Black Caps.

AUS require 277 runs from 46 overs with 8 wickets in hand

3:15pm: AUS 0/0, 0 overs (Head 0*, Finch 0*)

We're back on the pitch with Southee and Boult doing the honours for NZL.

AUS require 287 runs from 50 overs with 10 wickets in hand

2:55pm: BREAK

New Zealand did not look like they would be getting 286 when they were 134/5 but Neil Broom's stunning innings as the anchor in the middle of the order has helped them set a defendable target. His third ODI fifty was well paced, and notable in perhaps the shots he chose not to play as much as those he did. It was on his 73 that New Zealand have built this total on. Guptill started the match well in his return to the Black Caps and, of course, Boult in the last over has done an absolute blinder!

AUS require 287 runs from 50 overs with 10 wickets in hand

2:47pm: NZL 286/9, 50 overs (Boult 16*, Ferguson 3)

What a finish from Boult! Cummins gets the last over for Australia but he'll be seeing those two fours and massive six in his nightmares! Boult smokes the first one over third man for six, then finishes the final over with two fours at midwicket and long-off. Brilliant Boult gives them 16 off seven balls! If the Black Caps defend this, that could be a major talking point.

2:42pm: NZL 270/9, 49 overs (Boult 1*, Ferguson 2*)

WICKET! Down goes Broom! Scoots it to Long on and Starc is waiting there for it. He's kicking himself for the shot but make no mistake, massive innings from him. Boult's out there for the last over.

2:26pm: NZL 252/8, 46 overs (Broom 60, Ferguson 0*)

WICKET! Southee's gone too! He goes for the upper cut and he hasn't got enough on it. Third man comes up off the boundary, steadies himself and takes a good catch.

WICKET! Santner slogs a brilliant shot but Maxwell responds with just as brilliant a catch. Flashes a little grin after running several yards to his right, eyes always on the ball, taking it cleanly as he bends low and then gets into a military-style roll with the momentum he had going. Top effort.

2:19pm: NZL 246/6, 45 overs (Broom 58*, Santner 7*)

FIFTY! Broom brings up the half centruy and hats off to him for the effort he's put in today. Brilliant anchor in the middle of the lineup and just after he gets the milestone. Next ball, there's a massive APPEAL next delivery for an LBW and Aussies go upstairs only to see it's missing. The very NEXT ball after that, it looks like Broom is gone again after a stunning catch out on the ropes at third man but DRS shows Hazlewood's touched the tape so it's awarded a SIX instead! How many lives does Broom have?!

2:11pm: NZ 231/6, 43 overs (Broom 41*, Santner 6*)

Broom edges into the fourties with another couple of fours and smart running between the creases. Looks like he knows this innings could fall on his shoulders to become a defendable target.

1:51pm: NZ 210/6, 38 overs (Broom 31*, Santner 0*)

WICKET! Neesham throws it away!

After a big over that included the first six of the match, Neesham tries to hit the last ball of the over into the stands to bring up his fifty.

He doesn't get the timing and skies a pull shot straight up where Travis Head takes a good catch.

Neesham goes for 48, Mitchell Santner replaces him in the middle.

1:33pm: NZ 185/5, 34 overs (Broom 21*, Neesham 33*)

Fifty partnership for this pair!

They've batted nicely together after a wobble in the middle order.

Their stand sits at 51 runs, but still with a lot of work to do to reach a defendable total on this ground.

1:17pm: NZ 171/5, 31 overs (Broom 12*, Neesham 28*)

Broom and Neesham are trying to piece together some kind of partnership to help New Zealand set a decent total.

The stand currently sits at 37 runs, Neesham has been dropped twice and needs to kick on and get a big score.

Broom is looking comfortable at the other end, but has only faced 18 balls.

12:52pm: NZ 134/5, 25.1 overs (Broom 3*, Neesham 0*)

WICKET! Munro's out too!

He tries to take on Stoinis early in his innings and is caught at mid-on!

New Zealand in all sorts of trouble now!

Munro out for two, Jimmy Neesham the new man.

12:47pm 130/4, 23.4 overs (Broom 1*, Munro 0*)

Martin Guptill is bowled Source: Photosport

WICKET! Guptill goes!

He plays all around a straight one from Stoinis and is out bowled.

Guptill out for 61, Colin Munro the new man in.

12:40pm: NZ 128/3, 22.3 overs (Guptill 61*, Broom 0*)

WICKET! Taylor goes!

After being bogged down in the last few overs, Taylor tries to release some pressure with a big shot off Travis Head.

He gets a bottom edge back onto his stumps and is out bowled.

Taylor goes for 16, Neil Broom the new man.

12:24pm: NZ 107/2, 18 overs (Guptill 55*, Taylor 8*)

New Zealand continuing to build, Guptill has passed fifty and Taylor is looking to score already.

Australia have introduced spin into the attack to try and stem the flow of runs.

12:08pm: NZ 89/2, 15.1 overs (Guptill 50*, Taylor 0*)

Fifty for Guptill! The Black Caps' opener reaches his milestone from 47 balls with eight fours.

It's also worth noting that Guptill has passed his hero and mentor Martin Crowe for the most ODI runs at Eden Park.

12:02pm: NZ 87/2, 14 overs (Guptill 48*, Taylor 0*)

WICKET! Williamson falls!

He plays back and looks to flick a length ball from Marcus Stoinis through the leg side.

He gets a thin edge off his pad that balloons up where Maxwell takes a simple catch.

Williamson goes for 24, Ross Taylor the new man in.

11:47am: NZ 63/1, 10.1 overs (Guptill 35*, Williamson 14*)

50 partnership between Guptill and Williamson.

Guptill may have done the bulk of the scoring, but Williamson is playing an important role too.

A good stand after the early loss of Latham.

11:31am: NZ 42/1, 7 overs (Guptill 27*, Williamson 7*

Guptill and Williamson are rotating the strike nicely and have put together a steady partnership so far.

Guptill was dropped by Peter Handscomb and has since gone onto hit some lovely shots to rub salt into Australian wounds.

Williamson is still getting himself in at the other end, the partnership is 29 runs between the two.

11:12am: NZ 13/1, 2.5 overs (Guptill 6*, Williamson 0*)

WICKET! Latham goes!

Starc bowls a short delivery that Latham tries to turn through the leg side, he can only manage a thin edge through where Handscomb takes a simple catch.

New Zealand lose their first wicket, Kane Williamson is the new man in.

11:02am: NZ 5/0, 1 over (Guptill 4*, Latham 1*)

Starc bowls a full in-swinger first ball, Guptill defends it comfortably. The third ball of the over is on Guptill's pads, he clips it through the leg side and the two batsmen manage to get back for three runs to get things going.

Latham pushes his second ball towards cover for a single, both Black Caps batsmen off the mark now.

Guptill hits another one off his pads to take a single from the final ball.

10:57am

Martin Guptill will take strike for the first over, Tom Latham is his partner at the other end.

Mitchell Starc to open up for Australia.

10:54am

The teams make their way out to the middle for the anthems, the start of play not far away in Auckland.

10:50am

A lot of criticism from across the ditch about Finch taking over as captain, he's only just gotten his place back after being dropped for a poor series against New Zealand last time out.

Pressure will still be on the New Zealand batsmen early on, with Australia's bowling line up at full strength.

10:31am

We're all set for the toss, some news from the middle with Australian captain Matthew Wade ruled out with injury.

Opening batsman Aaron Finch will captain in his place, batsman Sam Heazlett will debut for the visitors.

Australia win the toss and will bowl first.

PRE MATCH

New Zealand will be looking to restore some credibility, having been handed a 3-0 drubbing in this series in late 2016.

The home side have since put together a strong series of performances against a plucky Bangladesh side, winning the ODI's, T20's and Tests series without losing a game.

All eyes will be on the wicketkeeper for the Black Caps, with Tom Latham and Tom Blundell expected to compete for the job as first-choice ODI gloveman.

They will come up against a somewhat weakened Australian side, missing captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, both ruled out of the three match series.

With this series only consisting of three matches, either side could go a long way to claiming the Chappell-Hadlee trophy with a victory today.

TEAMS

New Zealand: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Tom Latham (wk), 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Colin Munro, 7. Jimmy Neesham, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.