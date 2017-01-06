Live updates: Munro brings up quickfire fifty as Black Caps continue to dilute Bangladeshi pressure

Welcome to our live coverage of today's second T20 match between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson scores his 1000th T20 runs. Source: Photosport

NZL /3, 13.0 overs - Munro 92*, Bruce 23

Munro on fire! Bangladesh are trying to move fielders around to cover the boundaries but the number three batsman is unstoppable. In JUST the twelth over, Munro has gone 6,2,6,4,4,6 - I don't think Mahmudullah will be back in next over. He's raced into the nineties and Bruce is happy to watch from the best seat in the house.

NZL 88/3, 10.1 overs - Bruce 17*, Munro 50

FIFTY! That'll bring up 50 for Munro in a very good innings so far considering he came in to see the second delivery of the game. He has four 4s and three 6s to his name so far and the Black Caps will be hoping there's many more left.

NZL 87/3, 10.0 overs - Munro 49*, Bruce 17

Good response from this partnership under pressure the last three overs. There's been a couple of hairy moments but they've taken shots when they're available and the pair are looking comfortable to build on the partnership. 41 runs off 27 balls.

NZL, 46/3, 5.3 overs - Anderson 4, Munro 29

WICKET! Anderson's gone. Mosaddek bowls him clean. Anderson looks to tuck it to the leg side and ends up closing his bat face early. The ball sneaks past the leading edge and crashes into the stumps. Black Caps in trouble. Out comes newbie Tom Bruce.

NZL 42/2, 4.6 overs - Williamson 12, Munro 29

WICKET! Williamson tries to go over the off-side and he ends up skewing it off the inside part of the bat as the ball goes in the air to long-on where Tamim settles under it. Easy take. Skipper won't be happy with himself for that swing. Out comes Anderson.

NZL 30/1, 3.0 overs - Williamson 2, Munro 28*

Well, Munro has come out and made a statement. After the disastrous start, the third batsman has come in and immediately created an impact with four 4s and a six. Williamson happy to keep getting him on strike too. Great stuff from Munro after missing out on Tuesday.

NZL 0/1, 0.1 overs - Ronchi 0, Williamson 0

WICKET! We're underway in the Mount and Ronchi is gone first ball. Definitely not the start the top order wanted. It's short and Ronchi's hoping to cut it through point but there's a man waiting and it's an easy take. Out comes Munro.

TEAMS

A couple of changes in the bowling attack for the Black Caps. Trent Bount comes in for Ferguson. Ish Sodhi is in as well. Looks like Ronchi will shift to opener for Broom. Neesham also comes in to replace Henry.

NZL: KS Williamson*, L Ronchi†, C Munro, CJ Anderson, TC Bruce, C de Grandhomme, JDS Neesham, MJ Santner, BM Wheeler, IS Sodhi, TA Boult

BAN: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan†, Mashrafe Mortaza*, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain

TOSS

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Williamson happy to bat first on the hard surface and says he hopes the pitch might slow up for a second spinner he's brought in in the form of Ish Sodhi.

PRE-MATCH

It looks like it's going to be a stunning afternoon in the Mount as the Black Caps look to secure the T20 series against Bangladesh. After the win on Tuesday night, the hosts are up 1-0 in the best-of-three series. The pitch is hard and true meaning it will last 40 overs of fast-paced cricket. Fans will be hoping for more strong performances from the bowlers after the held the Tigers to 141 at McLean Park in Napier with debutants in the short format, Ben Wheeler and Lockie Ferguson, both collecting wickets.

All eyes will be on whether Tom Bruce gets another shot after the unfortunate runout caused by his skipper slipping saw him dismissed before he could deal any real damage with the wood as well. A new opener from Tuesday's win will also have to play for the Black Caps with Neil Broom missing the rest of the series with a finger injury.

Black Caps squad:



Kane Williamson*, Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Wheeler, George Worker.

Bangladesh Squad: