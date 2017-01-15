Live updates: Mahmudullah double strike rocks NZ lower order

Welcome to our live coverage of day four of the Black Caps' first Test match against Bangladesh in Wellington.

We will bring you all the action and important moments throughout the match from the Basin Reserve.

4:07pm: NZ 504/8 139 overs (Santner 50, Wagner 18)

Fifty for Santner! First ball after tea, Santner tucks a delivery into the leg side to bring up his half century.

It comes from 54 balls with four four's and two sixes.

3:45pm: NZ 492/8 138 overs (Santner 49, Wagner 7)

Tea

An even session for both sides.

Watling and Santner added a solid partnership, before two wickets in an over from Mahmudullah slowed the Black Caps down.

Santner is unbeaten with 49, joined by Wagner on seven.

Join us in around 20 minutes for the final session on day four of the first Test from Wellington.

3:15pm: NZ 473/8, 132 overs (Santner 37, Wagner 0)

WICKET! Two in the over!

Mahmudullah bowls a gentle off-break on the off stump turning back towards middle.

Southee plays all around it and is hit on the back pad dead in front.

Southee reviews but there's no chance of that being overturned, he departs for one.

Neil Wagner the new batsman.

3:11pm: NZ 471/7, 132 overs (Santner 37, Southee 0)

WICKET! Watling goes for 49!

Bangladesh bring Mahmudullah into the attack, and the part-timer strikes first ball!

He bowls a very loose delivery going down the leg side, Watling winds up and tries to hammer it to bring up his 50 but can only get an edge through to the keeper behind the stumps.

The umpire initially gives it not out, but Bangladesh review and Watling has to go.

A well fought innings from the New Zealand wicketkeeper, Tim Southee the new man.

3:02pm: NZ 466/6, 131 overs (Watling 44, Santner 37)

This pair are still at the crease, and are starting to really frustrate Bangladesh.

Watling in particular is providing yet another quality innings at the Basin Reserve, moving to 44 from 99 balls.

Santner is scoring more freely of the two, 37 from 63 balls.

The partnership is 68 runs at the moment.

2:31pm: NZ 441/6, 125 overs (Watling 35, Santner 21)

The two Northern Districts batsmen have started to dig in here.

Watling and Santner are rotating the strike nicely, with a partnership so far of 43 runs.

New Zealand still trail Bangladesh's first innings by 154 runs.

1:44pm: NZ 403/6, 114 overs (Watling 17, Santner 3)

The players are back after lunch. BJ Watling and Mitchell Santner are tasked with getting New Zealand's first innings total as close to Bangladesh's massive 595 as they can.

Needing a miracle to win this first Test, the Black Caps will be looking to bat time, to all but certify a draw.

LUNCH

12.55pm: NZ 398/6, 111 overs (Latham 177, Watling 15)

OUT! Tom Latham's excellent innings has come to an end scoring his highest Test total of 177 off 329 balls. Shakib gets his man and the umpire raises his finger with Latham given out with LBW.

12.45pm: NZ 395/5, 109 overs (Latham 176, Watling 13)

12.10pm: NZ 366/5, 98 overs (Latham 160, Watlng 0)

GONE! De Grandhomme's stint at the crease is shortlived after he made a big six Subashis Roy gets him out. De Grandhomme tried to go for the boundary again but a small inside edge goes behind and straight into Kayes hands.

Black Caps are now in deep trouble with Latham's teammates dropping like flies.

11.46am: NZ 347/4, 92 overs (Latham 155, De Grandhomme)

OUT! The partnership between Latham and Nicholls has been broken with Shakib Al Hasan delivering a slower ball. Nicholls tried to sneak it around Bangladesh's men in the slips but Miraz is onto it and makes a sharp catch.

11.30am: NZ 343/3, 90 overs (Latham 152, Nicholls 52)

150! Tom Latham scores his first 150 for NZ hitting Kamrul's delivery for a four.

11.12am: NZ 329/3, 85 overs (Latham 138, Nicholls 52)

FIFTY! Henry Nicholls picks up his third Test fifty hitting Taskin Ahmed's delivery past square leg for three runs.

10.50am: NZ 309/3, 81 overs (Latham 127, Nicholls 43)

100 partnership - Hasan bowls to Tom Latham and he top edges it to third man for three runs and brings up a hundred partnership with Henry Nicholls.

PRE MATCH:

Tom Latham scored an unbeaten 119 as the Black Caps closed out day three of the first Test against Bangladesh with 292/3 in Wellington.

Bangladesh declared their innings over at 595/8, leaving New Zealand a mountain to climb in order to save the Test match.

The Black Caps have batted reasonably well but are still a long way behind the visitors' mamoth total.

Henry Nicholls has done well at the other end helping out Latham, scoring 35 from 96 balls.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Imrul Kayes, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

10.50am: NZ 309/3, 81 overs (Latham 127, Nicholls 43)

10.50am: NZ 309/3, 81 overs (Latham 127, Nicholls 43)