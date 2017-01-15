Live updates: Can the Black Caps pull off stunning last day win?

Welcome to our live coverage of day five of the Black Caps' first Test against Bangladesh in Wellington.

PRE-MATCH: Bangladesh 66-3 - lead by 122 runs (98 overs remaining)

New Zealand secured three late wickets yesterday to give themselves a chance of victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The visitors are 66-3 in their second innings, starting day five, with an overall lead of 122 runs and 98 overs of play remaining in the Test.

Bangladesh scored 595-8 and declared in their first innings, with Tom Latham scoring a crucial 177 off 329 balls to keep NZ in the Test and limiting the visitor's first innings lead to 56 runs.

The weather for today's final day is fine. First ball from the Basin at 10.30am.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.