 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Live updates: Can the Black Caps pull off stunning last day win?

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to our live coverage of day five of the Black Caps' first Test against Bangladesh in Wellington.

Tamim Iqbal didn’t believe the ball had hit the stumps, having to be given out by the third umpire in the Test with NZ.
Source: SKY

PRE-MATCH: Bangladesh 66-3 - lead by 122 runs (98 overs remaining)

New Zealand secured three late wickets yesterday to give themselves a chance of victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The visitors are 66-3 in their second innings, starting day five, with an overall lead of 122 runs and 98 overs of play remaining in the Test.

Bangladesh scored 595-8 and declared in their first innings, with Tom Latham scoring a crucial 177 off 329 balls to keep NZ in the Test and limiting the visitor's first innings lead to 56 runs.

The weather for today's final day is fine. First ball from the Basin at 10.30am.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Imrul Kayes, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

Related

00:29
The visitors took three wickets on the fourth morning to put the Black Caps under pressure in Wellington.

As it happened: Triple strike gives Black Caps hope going into day five with Bangladesh
02:12
The Black Caps opener scored 177 runs in the first Test with Bangladesh in Wellington.

Late Bangladesh collapse gives New Zealand a shot at victory
02:12
The Black Caps opener scored 177 runs in the first Test with Bangladesh in Wellington.

Bangladesh face tough battle against NZ at the Basin

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

00:29
2
Kevin Dillard scored with seconds to spare, as the Breakers overcame the Bullets 84-82.

Watch: The incredible last second buzzer-beater that lifted NZ Breakers to crucial NBL win in Brisbane

00:48
3
The Governor of the Czech Republic's Pardubice Region, Martin Netolický, wrote on Facebook that the construction was "sloppy" and "irresponsible," and that "culprits must be punished."

Video: Players scramble for doors as Czech sports arena collapses under weight of snow

00:30
4
Kohli scored 122 runs off 105 balls, while Jadhav hit 120 runs off 76 balls.

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav's centuries leads India to stunning ODI win over England

00:27
5
Ibrahimovic equalised with a late goal for Manchester who managed a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the EPL.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late goal earns Manchester United draw against Liverpool

Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

McCaw told Woman's Day it was a chilled out day at Olive Grove on Saturday.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.

00:16
The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

'Almost as well as he would've been!' - Bill English jokes about feedback from old boss John Key during Europe catch up

The pair met in London yesterday for an informal meeting.

02:07
If you've got the spare cash, the Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

World's most expensive car could be yours for $77m

If you've got the spare cash, the classic Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

03:12
The visitors recorded their online TEDx Scott Base talk, expressing their desire to educate the world on climate change.

'Antarctica is calling out for us to help her' - Hollywood journalist Ashlan Cousteau

Ms Cousteau has just taken part in a TED Talk recorded as part of 60th anniversary celebrations at Scott Base.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ