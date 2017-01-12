Live updates: Boult removes Iqbal after rampaging half century

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Black Caps' first Test match against Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

We will bring you regular updates and important video of all the action from Day 1 of the first Test.

BAN 119/2 - Haque 48*, Mahmudullah 13*

The rain comes down again! The umpires lead the players off the field as the groundstaff bring out the covers.

Hopefully we aren't in for too lengthy of a delay.

BAN 94/2 - Haque 24*, Mahmudullah 12*

This pair have stabilised the Bangladesh innings after Iqbal's departure. Mominal Haque in particular has played some brilliant shots so far, having four boundaries in his unbeaten score of 24.

Mahmudullah is at the other end with 12 from 33 balls. Kane Williamson is going for the kill, introducing Neil Wagner into the attack to try and pick up a wicket.

The Wellington wind has also become a big factor, even affecting the broadcast camera's from one end.

BAN 68/2 - Haque 10*, Mahmudullah 1*

There's a short delay in play after Mahmudullah is struck on the thumb from a stray throw. He looks in a bit of pain, with the thumb being the only part of the glove that isn't padded.

The physio is out and attending to the injury, he looks good to continue after a bit of ice-spray.

BAN 60/2 - Haque 3*, Mahmudullah 0*

WICKET! The Black Caps review after Iqbal is stuck on the pad by Boult. At first look it seems as though the ball has hit the bat and the pad at the same time, slow-mo replays confirm that the ball hits the pad first.

Just waiting for ball tracking now, and he's going to be on his way! The ball predicted to crash into the stumps!

Boult removes the dangerous Iqbal for a well made half-century.

Tamim out for 56 of his team's 60 runs, Mahmudullah the new batsman.

BAN 56/1 - Iqbal 52*, Haque 3*

Fifty for Tamim Iqbal! The Bangladesh opener reaches the milestone with a flourishing drive through the covers from the bowling of Southee.

It's taken him just 48 balls and included 10 fours, what's more he has 52 out of his teams 56 runs.

BAN 44/1 - Iqbal 41*, Haque 2*

Straight away Iqbal takes the attack to Southee after the delay.

He hits two cracking boundaries to move along to 41 from just 40 balls.

1:07pm

Play looks set to resume after an early lunch was taken due to the rain. The groundstaff have done a great job in getting everything ready for the resumption of play.

12pm: Play has stopped due to rain.

11.46am: Bangladesh 35/1, 10.3 overs (Tanim 32, Mominul 2)

NOT OUT! Colin de Grandhomme bowls to Tanim and NZ's skipper Kane Williamson appeals for a LBW. It's the umpire's call and he gives it a not out. Close call...

11.16am: Bangladesh 16/1, 4 overs (Tanim 15, Imrul 1)

OUT! Trent Boult comes up with a brilliant catch on the boundary, after a clever delivery from Tim Southee.

Imrul makes the mistake of trying to go big and Boult makes a simple catch to break Bangladesh's opening partnership.

New Zealand's Trent Boult bowling. Source: Photosport

11.05am: Bangladesh 5/0, 1 over (Tanim 5, Imrul 0)

PRE-MATCH:

The Black Caps have won the toss and will bowl on a green seamer at the Basin Reserve.

Kane Williamson confirmed one change with the previously injured Trent Boult back to replace Matt Henry.

The side also welcome back veteran Ross Taylor, after eye surgery.

It's windy in Wellington with showers forecast for later.

Despite being hot favourites, Williamson says the visitors will be no easy beats despite going down 3-0 in their Twenty 20 series.

"They are an experienced side and they have played all around the world now," said Williamson.

"We know they will provide a stiff challenge, I can imagine it will be important that we look to hit our straps early on."

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.