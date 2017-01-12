Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, Tim Southee gets rid of Bangladesh's danger man

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the first Test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

We will bring you regular updates and important video of all the action at the Basin Reserve.

10.43am: Bangladesh 160/4, 43 overs (Shakib 11, Haque 64)

OUT! Tim Southee gets his man bowling a cracking delivery to dismiss Mominul Haque. BJ Watling comes up with the catch after a cheeky bounce catches Haque off guard.

10.32am: Bangladesh 155/3, 41 overs (Shakib 6, Haque 64)

PRE-MATCH:

The weather looks to be a lot better on day two of New Zealand's first Test against Bangladesh in Wellington.

Bangladesh reached 154/3 from just over 40 overs on a shortened first day at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand's bowler Tim Southee is congratulated on taking a wicket by Black Caps teammate Henry Nicholls. Source: Photosport

New Zealand's bowlers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner each picked up one wicket apiece.

Wagner believes with better conditions on day two his side's bowling attack can apply more pressure on the visitors' batsmen.

"We'll come back fighting. We've got to put the ball in the right area. If we do that you never know what we're going to get out of the wicket," said Wagner.

"I think there's still enough in there. If we get two, three quick wickets it all changes real quick."

New Zealand are favourites to win the two-match series and have never lost to Bangladesh.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.