 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, Tim Southee gets rid of Bangladesh's danger man

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the first Test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The Black Caps' fast bowler came up with the first breakthrough wicket dismissing Imrul Kayes.
Source: SKY

We will bring you regular updates and important video of all the action at the Basin Reserve.

10.43am: Bangladesh 160/4, 43 overs (Shakib 11, Haque 64)

OUT! Tim Southee gets his man bowling a cracking delivery to dismiss Mominul Haque. BJ Watling comes up with the catch after a cheeky bounce catches Haque off guard. 

10.32am: Bangladesh 155/3, 41 overs (Shakib 6, Haque 64)

PRE-MATCH:

The weather looks to be a lot better on day two of New Zealand's first Test against Bangladesh in Wellington.

Bangladesh reached 154/3 from just over 40 overs on a shortened first day at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand's bowler Tim Southee is congratulated on taking a wicket by teammate Henry Nicholls. New Zealand Blackcaps v Bangladesh, International Cricket, Day 1 of the 1st test, Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand. Thursday, 12 January, 2017. Copyright photo: John Cowpland / www.photosport.nz

New Zealand's bowler Tim Southee is congratulated on taking a wicket by Black Caps teammate Henry Nicholls.

Source: Photosport

New Zealand's bowlers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner each picked up one wicket apiece.

Wagner believes with better conditions on day two his side's bowling attack can apply more pressure on the visitors' batsmen. 

Loose shots went for six and the umpire’s gear was blown all around the field during a shortened session at the Basin Reserve.
Source: SKY

"We'll come back fighting. We've got to put the ball in the right area. If we do that you never know what we're going to get out of the wicket," said Wagner.

"I think there's still enough in there. If we get two, three quick wickets it all changes real quick."

New Zealand are favourites to win the two-match series and have never lost to Bangladesh.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, &nbsp;Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Imrul Kayes, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
Adams' late block allowed his teammates to seal the crucial three points that defeated the Grizzlies 103-95.

Watch: Steven Adams comes up with huge match-turning play in final minutes against Grizzlies

00:30
2
McDermott hit 114-runs off 55 balls to secure the second highest score in Big Bash history.

Hurricanes smash records with Big Bash win over Melbourne Renegades

00:31
3
Chiefs coach Dave Rennie reveals an incident happened during training at a public park yesterday.

Video: Chiefs players given parking tickets accused of making 'inappropriate comments' to female parking wardens

00:21
4
The Black Caps' fast bowler came up with the first breakthrough wicket dismissing Imrul Kayes.

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, Tim Southee gets rid of Bangladesh's danger man

00:29
5
After a sickening clash fielding for the Brisbane Heat, McCullum told the team doctor he was fine because he's a Kiwi.

Watch: 'It's all good…I'm a Kiwi!' Mic'd-up McCullum laughs off commentators' concerns after Big Bash hit to the jaw

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.

02:10
The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

Bill English pays his respects to Kiwis killed on the Western Front during WW1

The Prime Minister visited memorials in Flanders and laid wreaths at the cemetery in Passchendaele.

03:30
Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

Antarctica puts on a very special show for an eclectic bunch set to mark a major milestone

Eight speakers are on the ice for TedX as part of the Scott Base 60th anniversary celebrations.

00:46
The Kiwi pop star is on the icy continent for a TEDx talk raising awareness of climate change.

Watch: Kiwi singer Gin Wigmore's tent building in Antarctica doesn't go quite to plan

Wigmore declared that her effort to pitch a tent was such a disaster she would leave it for someone else to sleep in.

00:40
For one user the chair that doubles as a pool toy doesn't fill with air easily and crumples when it's sat on.

'We just found it really difficult': Video shows Wellington woman's air lounger refusing to inflate, then goes pop

Amid warnings of their use in water and growing quality concerns, a pair's hilarious attempt to inflate one ends in disaster.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ