Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

Welcome to 1NEWS NOW's live coverage of the third ODI between the Black Caps and Bangladesh from Saxton Oval, Nelson.

Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh Source: Photosport

Ban 44/0 - Iqbal 21*, Kayes 17*

The Bangladesh openers are putting together a solid stand here. They've seen off the early movement from Southee and Henry and the partnership is now worth an unbeaten 44.

Iqbal is 21 from 30, while Kayes is 17 from 29.

10 overs have been bowled.

Ban 15/0 - Iqbal 9*, Kayes 1*

Just the one over of spin to start from Patel, Matt Henry comes into the attack in the fourth over.

He'll be looking for some swing like Southee's been getting at the other end. Henry bowls a tight over, only conceding one run, he nearly gets a wicket second ball, with Kayes chipping one in the air that falls just short of short extra-cover.

Ban 4/0 - Iqbal 0*, Kayes 0*

A tight first over from Southee, the only runs coming as four leg-byes. He's on the money for all six deliveries but Tamim is good enough to keep them all out, some early swing for Southee, more than we saw the other day.

It looks as though Jeetan Patel will open up from the other end, a smart move with two left-handers at the crease, with Patel's off-spin turning away from both batsmen.

10:59am

The players are all out on the park and ready to go.

Southee will open up to Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes is at the other end.

10:40am

Just waiting on the Bangladesh team to be confirmed.

The visitors make one change, Mustafizur Rahman returns in place of Subashis Roy.

10:33am

The two captains are out in the middle for the toss. Mashrafe Mortaza calls correctly for the second game in a row and Bangladesh will bat first.

Kane Williamson confirms that he's made two changes to the side, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson are out, Matt Henry and Jeetan Patel come in.

PRE-MATCH

After a seemingly easy victory in Christchurch, the Black Caps were made to work to secure a win in the second match in Nelson earlier this week. A maiden ODI century from Neil Broom led the way with the bat, before the bowlers strangled Bangladesh's hopes for a first ever win over New Zealand at home.

With New Zealand taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series, both sides will likely make changes to their line-ups for the third and final game of the series.

Wellington's Jeetan Patel has been called back into the squad, with the Saxton Oval pitch offering assistance to the Black Caps spinners in the second ODI. Patel last played an ODI for New Zealand all the way back in 2009.

Trent Boult will most likely be an absence for the hosts, with his workload being managed before the likes of Australia and South Africa tour later on in the summer.

TEAMS

New Zealand

1. Martin Guptill, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Neil Broom, 5. Jimmy Neesham, 6. Colin Munro, 7. Luke Ronchi, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Matt Henry 11. Jeetan Patel.

Bangladesh