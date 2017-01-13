Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, first Test day three

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day three of the Black Caps' first Test match against Bangladesh in Wellington.

We will bring you regular updates and important video of all the action from the Basin Reserve.

11.01am: Bangladesh 566/8, 146 overs (Taskin 3, Sabbir 31)

OUT! Tim Southee shows reliable hands making a straight forward catch in the slips to get rid of Taskin. Neil Wagner picks up his fourth wicket of the match in the first innings.

10.59am: Bangladesh 566/7, 146 overs (Taskin 3, Sabbir 31)

DROPPED! Oh no! Tom Latham has dropped an easy catch.

10.38am: Bangladesh 550/7, 138 overs (Taskin 1, Sabbir 17)

PRE-MATCH:

New Zealand sat back yesterday and watched as Bangladesh broke all sorts of records on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan made 217 runs, the highest score by a Bangladesh batsman, and also shared a record partnership of 359 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim.

The Black Caps have a lot to work on today as the visitors reached 542/7 at stumps on day two of the first Test yesterday.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.