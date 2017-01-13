 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, first Test day three

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day three of the Black Caps' first Test match against Bangladesh in Wellington.

Shakib Al Hasan scored 217 runs, the highest ever individual score by a Bangladesh batsman in a Test match.
Source: SKY

We will bring you regular updates and important video of all the action from the Basin Reserve.

11.01am: Bangladesh 566/8, 146 overs (Taskin 3, Sabbir 31)

OUT! Tim Southee shows reliable hands making a straight forward catch in the slips to get rid of Taskin. Neil Wagner picks up his fourth wicket of the match in the first innings.

10.59am: Bangladesh 566/7, 146 overs (Taskin 3, Sabbir 31)

DROPPED! Oh no! Tom Latham has dropped an easy catch. 

10.38am: Bangladesh 550/7, 138 overs (Taskin 1, Sabbir 17)

PRE-MATCH:

New Zealand sat back yesterday and watched as Bangladesh broke all sorts of records on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan made 217 runs, the highest score by a Bangladesh batsman, and also shared a record partnership of 359 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim.

The Black Caps have a lot to work on today as the visitors reached 542/7 at stumps on day two of the first Test yesterday. 

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, &nbsp;Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Imrul Kayes, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
The All Blacks legend and his fiancé Gemma Flynn spoke with Seven Sharp’s Toni Street.

All eyes on Wanaka as Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn expected to say 'I do'

00:30
2
Shakib Al Hasan scored 217 runs, the highest ever individual score by a Bangladesh batsman in a Test match.

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, first Test day three

02:08
3
The Super Rugby team's behaviour, in the latest scandal, is wearing thin with supporters.

'Come on guys, man up' - Chiefs' behaviour wearing thin with supporters


4

Former All Black Zac Guildford impresses NZ Sevens selectors

00:30
5
The Black Caps' pace-man struck Mominul Haque's ankle with an unnecessary wayward throw on day two of their first Test.

Watch: 'You can't do that!' Accident or not? Tim Southee injures Bangladesh batter with errant throw after failing to get him out

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ