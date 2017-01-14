Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, first Test day four

Welcome to our live coverage of day four of the Black Caps' first Test match against Bangladesh in Wellington.

We will bring you all the action and important moments throughout the match from the Basin Reserve.

11.12am: NZ 329/3, 85 overs (Latham 138, Nicholls 52)

FIFTY! Henry Nicholls picks up his third Test fifty hitting Taskin Ahmed's delivery past square leg for three runs.

10.50am: NZ 309/3, 81 overs (Latham 127, Nicholls 43)

100 partnership - Hasan bowls to Tom Latham and he top edges it to third man for three runs and brings up a hundred partnership with Henry Nicholls.

PRE MATCH:

Tom Latham scored an unbeaten 119 as the Black Caps closed out day three of the first Test against Bangladesh with 292/3 in Wellington.

Bangladesh declared their innings over at 595/8, leaving New Zealand a mountain to climb in order to save the Test match.

The Black Caps have batted reasonably well but are still a long way behind the visitors' mamoth total.

Henry Nicholls has done well at the other end helping out Latham, scoring 35 from 96 balls.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Imrul Kayes, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

