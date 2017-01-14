 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, first Test day four

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Welcome to our live coverage of day four of the Black Caps' first Test match against Bangladesh in Wellington.

The Black Caps opener scored his sixth Test hundred on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh.
Source: SKY

We will bring you all the action and important moments throughout the match from the Basin Reserve.

11.12am: NZ 329/3, 85 overs (Latham 138, Nicholls 52)

FIFTY! Henry Nicholls picks up his third Test fifty hitting Taskin Ahmed's delivery past square leg for three runs.

10.50am: NZ 309/3, 81 overs (Latham 127, Nicholls 43)

100 partnership - Hasan bowls to Tom Latham and he top edges it to third man for three runs and brings up a hundred partnership with Henry Nicholls. 

PRE MATCH:

Tom Latham scored an unbeaten 119 as the Black Caps closed out day three of the first Test against Bangladesh with 292/3 in Wellington.

Bangladesh declared their innings over at 595/8, leaving New Zealand a mountain to climb in order to save the Test match.

The Black Caps have batted reasonably well but are still a long way behind the visitors' mamoth total.

Henry Nicholls has done well at the other end helping out Latham, scoring 35 from 96 balls. 

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, &nbsp;Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.

Bangladesh squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (c), Imrul Kayes, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Mahmudullah, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Subashis Roy, Taijul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed.

10.50am: NZ 309/3, 81 overs (Latham 127, Nicholls 43)
10.50am: NZ 309/3, 81 overs (Latham 127, Nicholls 43)
10.50am: NZ 309/3, 81 overs (Latham 127, Nicholls 43)

Related

Black Caps

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

03:32
1
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

2
Blues coach Tana Umaga

'We all need to adapt' - Tana Umaga backs rugby's new tackling laws

00:29
3
The Black Caps opener scored his sixth Test hundred on day three of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, first Test day four

00:21
4
Guildford came up with a brilliant winger's finish to give his side the upper hand at the national sevens tournament.

Watch: Former All Black Zac Guildford scores clever try against Hawke's Bay

00:24
5
Jose Mourinho was taken aback when someone's phone went off during his press conference, but still took the call.

Watch: Hilarious moment Manchester United manager answers a reporter's phone

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ