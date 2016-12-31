Live updates: Black Caps v Australia

 

Welcome to 1NEWS Now's live coverage of the first match of the Chappell-Hadlee series between New Zealand and Australia at Eden Park.

Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Source: Photosport

11:02am: NZ 5/0, 1 over (Guptill 4*, Latham 1*)

Starc bowls a full in-swinger first ball, Guptill defends it comfortably. The third ball of the over is on Guptill's pads, he clips it through the leg side and the two batsmen manage to get back for three runs to get things going.

Latham pushes his second ball towards cover for a single, both Black Caps batsmen off the mark now.

Guptill hits another one off his pads to take a single from the final ball.

10:57am

Martin Guptill will take strike for the first over, Tom Latham is his partner at the other end.

Mitchell Starc to open up for Australia.

10:54am

The teams make their way out to the middle for the anthems, the start of play not far away in Auckland.

10:50am

A lot of criticism from across the ditch about Finch taking over as captain, he's only just gotten his place back after being dropped for a poor series against New Zealand last time out.

Pressure will still be on the New Zealand batsmen early on, with Australia's bowling line up at full strength.

10:31am

We're all set for the toss, some news from the middle with Australian captain Matthew Wade ruled out with injury.

Opening batsman Aaron Finch will captain in his place, batsman Sam Heazlett will debut for the visitors.

Australia win the toss and will bowl first.

PRE MATCH

New Zealand will be looking to restore some credibility, having been handed a 3-0 drubbing in this series in late 2016.

The home side have since put together a strong series of performances against a plucky Bangladesh side, winning the ODI's, T20's and Tests series without losing a game.

All eyes will be on the wicketkeeper for the Black Caps, with Tom Latham and Tom Blundell expected to compete for the job as first-choice ODI gloveman.

They will come up against a somewhat weakened Australian side, missing captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, both ruled out of the three match series.

With this series only consisting of three matches, either side could go a long way to claiming the Chappell-Hadlee trophy with a victory today.

TEAMS

New Zealand: 1. Martin Guptill, 2. Tom Latham (wk), 3. Kane Williamson (c), 4. Ross Taylor, 5. Neil Broom, 6. Colin Munro, 7. Jimmy Neesham, 8. Mitchell Santner, 9. Tim Southee, 10. Lockie Ferguson, 11. Trent Boult.

Australia: 1. Aaron Finch (c), 2. Travis Head, 3. Shaun Marsh, 4. Peter Handscomb, 5. Glenn Maxwell, 6. Marcus Stoinis, 7. Sam Heazlett, 8. James Faulkner, 9. Mitchell Starc 10. Pat Cummins, 11. Josh Hazlewood.

