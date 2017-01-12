Live updates: Black Caps strike early against Bangladesh, through Tim Southee

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Black Caps' first Test match against Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

New Zealand's Trent Boult bowling. Source: Photosport

We will bring you regular updates and important video of all the action from Day 1 of the first Test.

12pm: Play has stopped due to rain.

11.46am: Bangladesh 35/1, 10.3 overs (Tanim 32, Mominul 2)

NOT OUT! Colin de Grandhomme bowls to Tanim and NZ's skipper Kane Williamson appeals for a LBW. It's the umpire's call and he gives it a not out. Close call...

11.16am: Bangladesh 16/1, 4 overs (Tanim 15, Imrul 1)

OUT! Trent Boult comes up with a brilliant catch on the boundary, after a clever delivery from Tim Southee.

Imrul makes the mistake of trying to go big and Boult makes a simple catch to break Bangladesh's opening partnership.

11.05am: Bangladesh 5/0, 1 over (Tanim 5, Imrul 0)

PRE-MATCH:

The Black Caps have won the toss and will bowl on a green seamer at the Basin Reserve.

Kane Williamson confirmed one change with the previously injured Trent Boult back to replace Matt Henry.

The side also welcome back veteran Ross Taylor, after eye surgery.

It's windy in Wellington with showers forecast for later.

Despite being hot favourites, Williamson says the visitors will be no easy beats despite going down 3-0 in their Twenty 20 series.

"They are an experienced side and they have played all around the world now," said Williamson.

"We know they will provide a stiff challenge, I can imagine it will be important that we look to hit our straps early on."

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.