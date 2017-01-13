Live updates: Black Caps smashed around Basin Reserve as Bangladesh hammer record partnership

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of day two of the first Test between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

2:49pm Bangladesh 340/4, 90 overs

Century for Shakib! He gets to the milesstone with a clip off his pads into the leg side.

A brilliant innings he's put Bangladesh into a brilliant position, reaching three figures from 150 balls with 13 fours.

2:40pm Bangladesh 332/4, 88 overs (Shakib 93, Mushfiqur 87)

Bangladesh continue to build.

New Zealand have used a review up for a caught behind chance from Shakib, however no bat was involved after the left hander had appeared to edge one down the leg side through to Watling.

The partnership between these two batsmen is now 172, Shakib is nearing his century on 93, followed closely by Mushfiqur on 87.

2:05pm: Bangladesh 294/4, 82 overs (Shakib 74, Mushfiqur 70)

New Zealand have taken the new ball after the 80 over mark, however neither Trent Boult or Tim Southee have been able to find any swing straight away.

Shakib and Mushfiqur's partnership sits at 134 runs, for the record the all time record for Bangladesh's fifth wicket against New Zealand is 144 runs.

Shakib has 74 runs, Mushfiqur has 70.

1:40pm: Bangladesh 269/4, 75 overs (Shakib 66, Mushfiqur 53)

Both sides are back out after the lunch break.

Neil Wagner is set to resume play to the well set Shakib Al Hasan, just 34 runs away from what would be a superb century.

1:03pm: Bangladesh 269/4, 75 overs (Shakib 66, Mushfiqur 53)

Lunch

Bangladesh have consolidated after the early loss of Mominul, with their experienced pair of Shakib and Mushfiqur looking comfortable.

Their partnership sits at an unbeaten 109, Shakib with 66 and Mushfiqur with 53.

The Black Caps will need to strike quickly after the break to ensure that Bangladesh's first innings doesn't run away from them.

12.52pm: Bangladesh 259/4, 73 overs (Shakib 59, Mushfiqur 50)

FIFTY! Mushfiqur hits a big four to bring up fifty, Bangladesh now look to be in control on day two of the Test.

12.35pm: Bangladesh 241/4, 68 overs (Shakib 53, Mushfiqur 39)

FIFTY! Shakib brings up half a ton knocking Tim Southee's final ball of the over straight back past him for a four.

12.20pm: Bangladesh 219/4, 65 overs (Shakib 39, Mushfiqur 31)

The visitors have established a steady partnership between Shakib and Mushfiqur and you sense the Black Caps bowlers are getting a bit frustrated.

11.48am: Bangladesh 210/4, 58 overs (Shakib 33, Mushfiqur 28)

NOT OUT! Colin de Grandhomme delivers a wide ball with Jeet Raval fully stretching to make a catch in the slips, but the ball is just out of reach clipping his fingertips and races away for a four. Mushfiqur and Shakib reach a 50 partnership.

11.20am: Bangladesh 185/4, 50 overs (Shakib 25, Mushfiqur 11)

10.43am: Bangladesh 160/4, 43 overs (Shakib 11, Haque 64)

OUT! Tim Southee gets his man bowling a cracking delivery to dismiss Mominul Haque. BJ Watling comes up with the catch after a cheeky bounce catches Haque off guard.

10.32am: Bangladesh 155/3, 41 overs (Shakib 6, Haque 64)

PRE-MATCH:

The weather looks to be a lot better on day two of New Zealand's first Test against Bangladesh in Wellington.

Bangladesh reached 154/3 from just over 40 overs on a shortened first day at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand's bowler Tim Southee is congratulated on taking a wicket by Black Caps teammate Henry Nicholls. Source: Photosport

New Zealand's bowlers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner each picked up one wicket apiece.

Wagner believes with better conditions on day two his side's bowling attack can apply more pressure on the visitors' batsmen.

"We'll come back fighting. We've got to put the ball in the right area. If we do that you never know what we're going to get out of the wicket," said Wagner.

"I think there's still enough in there. If we get two, three quick wickets it all changes real quick."

New Zealand are favourites to win the two-match series and have never lost to Bangladesh.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.