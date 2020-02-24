Black Caps secure 100th win in Test cricket after beating India by 10 wickets

Welcome to 1 NEWS online's coverage of the first Test between New Zealand and India from the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

NZ 9/0 win by 10 wickets

The Black Caps have secured a 10-wicket win over India in the first Test, with the victory New Zealand's 100th in Test cricket.

Openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell knocked off the nine needed in two overs.

The Black Caps comprehensively outplayed the Indians across the three days and session with the tourists suffering their first defeat in seven Tests in the Test championship.

India all out for 191, NZ need nine for victory

Rishabh Pant's gone, well caught by Trent Boult in the deep off Southee for 25, before Tim Southee gets his five-wicket bag with Jasprit Bumrah's scalp coming after substitute fielder Daryl Mitchell took a spectacular catch at second slip.

NZ need just nine to win.

Earlier:

Tim Southee. Source: Photosport

The Black Caps are on the cusp of victory in the first Test after they took three more Indian wickets in the first hour of day four with the tourists at 180/7, still trailing by three runs.

The morning could have been so much better with Tom Latham putting down a tough chance at short leg while the normally safe Tim Southee put down an easy chance at short cover.

Trent Boult had started the day by having Ajinkya Rahane caught behind for 29 with a beautiful delivery that left the batsman from around the wicket.

Hanuma Vihari would go next for 15, bowled by Southee, who would take his fourth wicket when he trapped Ravi Ashwin in front.