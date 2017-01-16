Live updates: Black Caps need less than 100 as Williamson brings up half-century

Welcome to our live coverage of day five of the Black Caps' first Test against Bangladesh in Wellington.

4:31pm - NZ 143/2, 26 overs (Williamson 63, Taylor 37)

New Zealand are now racing to their target.

Taylor and Williamson have reached their 100 partnership from only 88 balls.

The Black Caps still need 74 runs to win from a minimum of 31 overs.

4:20pm - NZ 127/2, 23 overs (Williamson 52, Taylor 32)

Fifty for Williamson! These two are starting to put the foot down now as the skipper brings up his second fifty of the match.

He gets there from 42 balls with eight fours.

90 runs required to win.

4:06pm - NZ 95/2, 20 overs (Williamson 34, Taylor 18)

The players are back after tea.

Williamson and Taylor will resume for New Zealand, Shakib Al Hasan will open up with the ball for Bangladesh.

3:45pm - NZ 91/2, 19 overs (Williamson 33, Taylor 17)

Tea

This Test will be decided in the final session.

Williamson and Taylor are batting well together at the moment, their partnership is 52 runs from just 46 balls.

New Zealand will need another 126 runs from around 38 overs to win the match.

Join us in around 20 minutes for what will certainly be a thrilling finish to this first Test from the Basin Reserve.

3:33pm - NZ 76/2, 17 overs (Williamson 19, Taylor 16)

Williamson and Taylor have kept up the scoring rate that Raval and Latham started, their partnership is 37 from 34.

New Zealand need 141 to win from around 40 overs left in the day.

3:11pm - NZ 39/2, 12 overs (Williamson 6, Taylor 0)

WICKET! Another one goes!

After a huge hundred in the first innings, Latham plays on to his own stups.

It's Mehedi again doing the damage.

Ross Taylor the new man, 178 to win.

3:00pm - NZ 32/1, nine overs (Latham 15, Williamson 0)

WICKET! Raval goes caught and bowled!

Mehedi stays around the wicket to the left hander and pitches one just back of a length.

Raval is unsure whether to go forward or stay back, and ends up just pushing it back for a simple return catch.

Kane Williamson the new man in for the Black Caps.

185 runs to win.

2:57pm - NZ 30/0, eight overs (Latham 14, Raval 12)

The New Zealand openers are still scoring at a good rate.

Bangladesh are bowling spin from both ends to try and get through overs quicker to bring about an end to the Test.

187 runs needed to win.

2:39pm - NZ 10/0, three overs (Latham 9, Raval 1)

Latham and Raval have made a decent start so far, taking 10 runs from the first three overs.

They still need 207 from around 54 overs remaining in the day's play.

2:26pm - NZ 0/0

Raval and Latham are out in the middle ready for a run chase.

Bangladesh are in a huddle on the edge of the boundary.

They're missing their captain and wicketkeeper in Mushfiqur and can only really hope for a draw in this one.

2:17pm - Bangladesh 160/9, 58 overs (Imrul 36)

WICKET! Boult has another!

He pitches one up and Subashis Roy just isn't good enough to get anything on it.

The ball cannons into the stumps to leave Bangladesh nine down.

It looks like Mushfiqur won't bat again, New Zealand need 217 to win.

2:05pm - Bangladesh 152/8, 56 overs (Imrul 28, Subashis 0)

WICKET! Boult removes the well set Sabbir!

He bowls one outside the off stump which Sabbir can't resist having a slash at.

He can only manage a thin edge through to Watling.

Subashis Roy is the new man, still no word on whether Mushfiqur will return to bat.

Bangladesh lead by 208.

2:00pm - Bangladesh 148/7, 55 overs (Sabbir 50, Imrul 24)

WICKET! Southee strikes to remove Kamrul!

A well directed short ball snares the Bangladesh tail-ender. De Grandhomme takes an easy catch in the gully.

The injured Imrul Kayes returns to the crease, Bangladesh lead by 204.

1:56pm - Bangladesh 147/6, 53 overs (Sabbir 50, Kamrul 0)

Fifty for Sabbir! A well made half century from Sabbir.

He gets there from 97 balls with nine fours, he's chewed up vital time for Bangladesh to try and save the game.

1:44pm - Bangladesh 137/6, 51 overs (Sabbir 40, Kamrul 0)

The players are back out in the middle for the afternoon session, Trent Boult will open up with the ball for New Zealand.

Bangladesh will need to bat for around 20 overs to all but guarantee their survival in this Test match.

1:05pm - Bangladesh 137/6, 51 overs (Sabbir 40, Kamrul 0)

Lunch

A good session for New Zealand, they've taken three wickets and have gone some way to forcing a result.

Bangladesh lead by 193 runs, with next to no chance of securing a Test win here.

Join us in around 40 minutes for the afternoon session on day five.

12.55pm - Bangladesh 137/6, 50 overs (Kamrul, Sabbir 40)

12.25pm - Bangladesh 120/5, 45 overs (Taskin, Sabbir 22)

Play has resumed and Mushfiqur has left the field with Taskin Ahmed taking over batting duties.

12.17pm - Bangladesh 114/5, 41 overs (Mushfiqur 13, Sabbir 22)

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim collapses after being struck by a nasty bouncer by Black Caps bowler Tim Southee.

The delivery hit Mushfiqur right on the back of his helmet.

12.05pm - Bangladesh 113/5, 41 overs (Mushfiqur 13, Sabbir 21)

Tim Southee takes over from Wagner after 10 overs and the Black Caps have let a few chances go begging.

With Southee dropping a difficult catch earlier on and Trent Boult missing a chance to get rid of Sabbir with a return catch with his left hand.

11.30am - Bangladesh 104/5, 34 overs (Mushfiqur 8, Sabbir 17)

11.05am - Bangladesh 96/5, 27 overs (Mominul 23, Sabbir 17)

WICKET! Neil Wagner strikes and Mominul is gone. Colin de Grandhomme comes up with the catch.

Wagner celebrates big knowing his side is starting to take advantage on day five. A thick outside edge and De Grandhomme makes a simple catch in the gully.

10.35am - Bangladesh 66/4, 20 overs (Mominul 10, Shakib)

OUT! Mitchell Santner bowls to Shakib and he swings for the fences. Black Caps' captain Kane Williamson finds himself in the right position making a rather easy catch.

Bangladesh looking a bit shaky.

PRE-MATCH: Bangladesh 66-3 - lead by 122 runs (98 overs remaining)

New Zealand secured three late wickets yesterday to give themselves a chance of victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The visitors are 66-3 in their second innings, starting day five, with an overall lead of 122 runs and 98 overs of play remaining in the Test.

Bangladesh scored 595-8 and declared in their first innings, with Tom Latham scoring a crucial 177 off 329 balls to keep NZ in the Test and limiting the visitor's first innings lead to 56 runs.

The weather for today's final day is fine. First ball from the Basin at 10.30am.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.