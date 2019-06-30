Live updates: Black Caps in disarray in chase for 244 for victory over Australia

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the final 20 overs of the Cricket World Cup clash between New Zealand and Australia at Lord's.

NZ 141/8 after 39.5 chasing 244 - Ish Sodhi out

Sodhi trapped in front by Starc. He reviews, but it's no good.

NZ 131/7 after 38.1 overs chasing 244 - Jimmy Neesham out

Another one bites the dust. Neesham hits across the line, but can only sky the ball back to the bowler Nathan Lyon.

NZ 125/6 after 35.4 overs chasing 244 - Tom Latham out

Tom Latham clips Starc off his pads, but can't get past Steve Smith, who flies through the air and pulls off a stunner. It's not going well for the Kiwis here.

NZ 118/5 chasing 244 - Colin de Grandhomme out

Oh dear, it's all going wrong. Off the part-time bowling of Steve Smith, CdG goes straight down the ground, picking out Khawaja's perfectly. Stupid, stupid, stupid. It was his first ball.

NZ 118/4 chasing 244 - Ross Taylor out

Taylor goes across the line to Pat Cummins, but the ball flies straight up in the air. Australian keeper Carey holds it.

Earlier

New Zealand quick Trent Boult took a last-over hat-trick after Usman Khawaja helped Australia recover from early trouble to post 9-243 in their World Cup clash.



After Australia fell to 3-46 and 5-92 at Lord's, Khawaja steadied the innings with 88 and combined in a century stand with Alex Carey who hit 71.



But it was then Boult made his mark, bowling Khawaja in the final over of the innings before repeating the dosage on Mitchell Starc before trapping Jason Behrendorff lbw.



It was Boult's second one-day hat-trick, New Zealand's fourth and the first by a Black Cap in a World Cup as he finished with 4-51 at Lord's.



But the day could have been even better for New Zealand had they held their chances.



They took two brilliant catches to remove Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell but also grassed a crucial opportunity to remove Usman Khawaja early.



Khawaja was dropped on just 1 at second slip by Martin Guptill trying to drive a wide ball from Boult, before wicketkeeper Tom Latham missed a chance to have him caught on 34.



The left-hander was the backbone of Australia's innings, facing 129 balls as he settled the ship before Carey joined him at the crease.

Under pressure throughout the tournament, Khawaja's innings was his most important of the World Cup as he bided his time and took few risks.



Meanwhile Carey's score was the highest of his international career, as he was the aggressor in the 107-run sixth-wicket partnership with Khawaja.



He was eventually caught at cover from Kane Williamson, but otherwise drove anything too full gloriously through that region off the quicks.



Pat Cummins was also useful late, hitting an unbeaten 23 from 19 balls.



The total is Australia's lowest in the World Cup, but it comes on the same pitch they bowled England out for 221 earlier in the week.

Finch was earlier the first to go when he was trapped lbw to a ball that swung back at him from Trent Boult.



It ended a run of five games where Australia's openers had batted through the 10-over powerplay without loss.



Warner then followed, caught behind trying to uppercut Lockie Ferguson's first ball when it leapt up at him just outside off stump.



Smith was the first to fall victim to a screamer, middling a pull shot off Ferguson (2-49) only for a diving Guptill to latch onto it at leg gully.

