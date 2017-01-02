Live Updates: Bangladesh lose early wicket as Matt Henry pounces on early aggression

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the first T20 International between the Black Caps and Bangladesh at McLean Park in Napier.

BAN 5/1, 1.3 overs - Tamim 4*, Imrul 0

WICKET! Imrul is gone for a duck! Poor shot choice as Matt Henry comes at him with a good delivery and he tries to scoop it on the up but he edges it. It carries off the edge to a waiting Ronchi and off he goes. Cracking start for the hosts. Sabbir is walking out to the crease.

BAN 0/0, 0.0 overs - Tamim 0*, Imrul 0

We're underway in Napier! And the debutant Ben Wheeler gets the honours of first delivery.

TEAMS:

NZL XI: 1 Kane Williamson (capt), 2 Neil Broom, 3 Colin Munro, 4 Corey Anderson, 5 Tom Bruce, 6 Colin de Grandhomme, 7 Luke Ronchi (wk), 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Ben Wheeler, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Lockie Ferguson

BAN XI: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Imrul Kayes, 3 Sabbir Rahman, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Soumya Sarkar, 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Nurul Hasan (wk), 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Rubel Hossain

TOSS: Bangladesh win the toss and elect to bat, stating they believe it's a good pitch they'd like to take advantage of. Kane Williamson not worried. Says it's a good pitch no matter what. Confirms Bruce, Wheeler and Ferguson will all debut at T20I level.

PREGAME:

Weather could play a factor this evening as the quality of drainage at McLean Park could come under fire again after some wet weather in Napier in the past 24 hours. Martin Guptill has been ruled of the entire series with a hamstring strain sustained during the third ODI in Nelson last week which means in form slugger Neil Broom joins the side. Tom Bruce will also look to make an impace as the 25-year-old hopes to debut internationally after a fine spell at domestic level. Pitch is reportedly concrete hard so should provide good bounce for speed bowlers to take advantage of on a pitch known to be one of if not the best batting pitches in the country.

SQUADS:

NZL: KS Williamson*, CJ Anderson, TA Boult, TC Bruce, C de Grandhomme, LH Ferguson, MJ Guptill, MJ Henry, C Munro, JDS Neesham, L Ronchi†, MJ Santner, IS Sodhi, BM Wheeler