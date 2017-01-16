Live updates: Bangladesh lead by 193 at lunch, NZ need four wickets to force run chase

Welcome to our live coverage of day five of the Black Caps' first Test against Bangladesh in Wellington.

1:05pm - Bangladesh 137/6, 51 overs (Sabbir 40, Kamrul 0)

Lunch

A good session for New Zealand, they've taken three wickets and have gone some way to forcing a result.

Bangladesh lead by 193 runs, with next to no chance of securing a Test win here.

Join us in around 40 minutes for the afternoon session on day five.

12.55pm - Bangladesh 137/6, 50 overs (Kamrul, Sabbir 40)

12.25pm - Bangladesh 120/5, 45 overs (Taskin, Sabbir 22)

Play has resumed and Mushfiqur has left the field with Taskin Ahmed taking over batting duties.

12.17pm - Bangladesh 114/5, 41 overs (Mushfiqur 13, Sabbir 22)

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim collapses after being struck by a nasty bouncer by Black Caps bowler Tim Southee.

The delivery hit Mushfiqur right on the back of his helmet.

12.05pm - Bangladesh 113/5, 41 overs (Mushfiqur 13, Sabbir 21)

Tim Southee takes over from Wagner after 10 overs and the Black Caps have let a few chances go begging.

With Southee dropping a difficult catch earlier on and Trent Boult missing a chance to get rid of Sabbir with a return catch with his left hand.

11.30am - Bangladesh 104/5, 34 overs (Mushfiqur 8, Sabbir 17)

11.05am - Bangladesh 96/5, 27 overs (Mominul 23, Sabbir 17)

WICKET! Neil Wagner strikes and Mominul is gone. Colin de Grandhomme comes up with the catch.

Wagner celebrates big knowing his side is starting to take advantage on day five. A thick outside edge and De Grandhomme makes a simple catch in the gully.

10.35am - Bangladesh 66/4, 20 overs (Mominul 10, Shakib)

OUT! Mitchell Santner bowls to Shakib and he swings for the fences. Black Caps' captain Kane Williamson finds himself in the right position making a rather easy catch.

Bangladesh looking a bit shaky.

PRE-MATCH: Bangladesh 66-3 - lead by 122 runs (98 overs remaining)

New Zealand secured three late wickets yesterday to give themselves a chance of victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The visitors are 66-3 in their second innings, starting day five, with an overall lead of 122 runs and 98 overs of play remaining in the Test.

Bangladesh scored 595-8 and declared in their first innings, with Tom Latham scoring a crucial 177 off 329 balls to keep NZ in the Test and limiting the visitor's first innings lead to 56 runs.

The weather for today's final day is fine. First ball from the Basin at 10.30am.

TEAMS:

Black Caps team: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, RossTaylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling.