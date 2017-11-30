 

LIVE: Trent Boult makes the new ball fly as Black Caps snag second wicket of morning session

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of day four of the international Test match between the Black Caps and West Indies at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

12:17pm: 87 overs, WI 134 & 263/4 - Chase 11*, Ambris 6*

WICKET! Boult gets Hope in the Gully! Brilliant cutting delivery catches Hope off guard as it comes up at him close to the body. He tries to defend it off his back foot but is late on the extra hop of the delivery. Edges it for a simple catch to Williamson. Ambris comes in and brushes the hiccup off with a six on his third ball. As you do.

West Indies trail by 123 runs with 6 wickets remaining

11:50am: 80 overs, WI 134 & 238/3 - Hope 28*, Chase 0*

New ball is in play and that means Boult's back in.

West Indies trail by 148 runs with 7 wickets remaining

11:40am: 78 overs, WI 134 & 231/3 - Hope 25*, Chase 0*

WICKET! Santner makes a big appeal for LBW but the umpire isn't interested. He's got bat first into the pad. Williamson doesn't need convincing from his bowler. He can see how much he wants it so they go upstairs. Replays show it's pad first then makes contact with the bat. Ball tracking has it going through to the wicket so they have to change their onfield call. Beauty of a ball from Santner. Short, quick and slides in on Brathwaite and traps him. Gets the wicket the Black Caps were desperate for with the new ball coming into play very shortly.

West Indies trail by 155 runs with 7 wickets remaining

11:30am: 75 overs, WI 134 & 226/2 - Brathwaite 86*, Hope 25*

Black Caps just aren't finding any pressure. The Windies are looking very comfortable and have taken any risky or poor shots so far this morning. Santner is mixing speeds well but hasn't found an edge yet. De Grandhomme has come in for Henry at the other end.

West Indies trail by 160 runs with 8 wickets remaining

11:00am: 66 overs, WI 134 & 214/2 - Brathwaite 79*, Hope 21*

After scalping two yesterday, Henry will get things going for the Black Caps' bowling unit. He comes out with a maiden to start the day and is joined by Santner at the the other end.

West Indies trail by 172 runs with 8 wickets remaining

10:30am

It's another cracker of a day in the Basin. That constant Kiwi sun beating down of the pitch has well and truly dried it out but it's still looking like a good wicket. We're about half an hour away from the first ball of the day.

West Indies trail by 172 runs with 8 wickets remaining

PRE-MATCH

Jason Holder bats during the day/night (pink ball) first Test match between England and West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Photo: Graham Morris/www.cricketpix.com / www.photosport.nz

West Indies batsman Jason Holder bats.

Source: Photosport

The West Indies are still in a positive frame of mind despite staring at probable defeat in the first cricket Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The tourists will begin day four at 214-2 in their second innings, still 172 runs shy of making New Zealand bat again.

But they have carried on at a merry pace and haven't put away the attacking hook shots against left-armer Neil Wagner, who was the chief destroyer with 7-39 in their first innings.

"He is one of the most aggressive bowlers, if not the aggressive bowler in the team. We just look to play him how we see it," batsman Shimron Hetmyer says.

"Some of us, we are positive in that sense. Some try to hook and some try to get out of the way."

The Windies were dismissed for 134 on the first day and the Kiwis responded with 520-9 declared.

Hetmyer said the pitch was much better for batting.

"It's just a dry turf now."

